Miami Dolphins Fan Guide to the 2023 NFL Draft

Below you'll find everything you need to know about an NFL draft in which the Dolphins will have to supplant quality for quantity.
2023 NFL Draft ScheduleThe 2023 NFL Draft began in Kansas City on Thursday, April 27, and runs through Saturday, April 29. The dates and corresponding start times of the remaining rounds are below. Dolphins fans would be forgiven for missing the April 27 action, as the team lost its first-round pick amid scandal (stay glued for a refresher).
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at noon
The NFL Network and ESPN are covering the entire event.
Miami Dolphins 2023 First Round Pick: PainWhat's worse than selecting a player in the first round that becomes a bust? Being forced to forfeit said premium selection because your front office just can't stand being normal and having nice things.
In case you forgot — because let's be honest, incidents of offseason Dolphins drama blur together at this point — back in August the NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for the team's tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The sanctions arose from a six-month investigation stemming from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the team and league. As part of the punishment, Miami also was forced to forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft.
So yeah — the Dolphins didn't have a pick on April 27 because they flirted with Tom Brady. You can't make it up.
The Trade FactorBefore we get into what picks the Dolphins have this weekend, let's talk more about the ones they don't have, and why that is. As part of the Dolphins' acquisition of Tyreek Hill from Kansas City, the team sent five draft picks to the Chiefs: first, second, and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft, plus fourth and sixth-round picks in this weekend's draft.
Following Hill's record-breaking 1,700-yard, 119-reception season, it was not too bad a trade looking back on it.
More recently, the Dolphins sent their third-round 77th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. We have a feeling this time next year that won't look too bad, either.
Dolphins Scheduled SelectionsThe Dolphins own the least amount of 2023 draft selections of any team in the NFL. Drafting prospects that will turn into solid professionals is always a bit of a crap shoot, but when you're lacking ammo going into the fray, it becomes an even more difficult task.
As of now, the Dolphins hold the 51st, 84th, 197th, and 238th selections in the draft.
What Are the Dolphins' NeedsMost draft experts and pundits have pinned the Dolphins' most glaring need heading into the NFL Draft as a tight end. That would make a lot of sense following the departure of Mike Gesicki in free agency and the lack of overall talent at the position on the current roster.
Linebacker, offensive tackle, and cornerback positions are also mentioned as lacking, usually in that order. Those needs are usually capable of being filled later in the draft, which could benefit the 'Phins.
Also lucky for Miami — their need for a tight end landed on the year in which many agree the prospects at the position in the draft are the best in decades. So all things considered, Miami should have some choices, especially with their first two selections.
Wildcard to WatchThe Dolphins have already spent most of their 2023 draft selections in the trade-for-a-Pro-Bowler market, so what's a few more? Even though the team has brought back its four top running backs from last season's roster, there's buzz brewing that a deal could land Minnesota Vikings running back and former Florida State Seminole Dalvin Cook in a 'Phins jersey.
Word on the trade rumor streets is the dynamic playmaker would only cost a day-three pick to acquire, something Miami currently has two of. If the opportunity presents itself, there is a scenario where Miami could come out of this draft with picks 51, 84, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Dalvin Cook to show for it.