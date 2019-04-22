 


    Herban Planet
4
The Dolphins need all the help they can get.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Heading Into Draft, the Dolphins Have "Pressing Need" Everywhere, CBS Says

Ryan Yousefi | April 22, 2019 | 7:35am
Now that the Dwyane Wade farewell tour is over, people are starting to focus on the next big event on the sports calendar — Thursday's NFL Draft. Here's some news: the Dolphins need good football players. Starting with their first pick in Thursday's first-round, #13 overall, the Dolphins can start plugging some holes.

Well, some holes in the roster might be an understatement. The Dolphins need everything.

The Dolphins may be set at kicker and punter. Otherwise, every spot on the football field is a need, according to a ranking system put together by CBS that identifies each team's requirements.

The rankings compiled by CBS rate a team's need on a scale of 1 to 32 with 16 being the line between "need" and "non-need." Anything worse than 23 means desperation.

The Dolphins rate as follows: Quarterback: (29.8), Running Back (27.8), Wide Receiver/Tight End (29.8), Offensive Line (28.0), Edge (28.4), Interior Defensive Line (30.8), Linebacker (25.8), Defensive Back (21.8).

So, that's not so great! According to this CBS scale, the Dolphins are a mess. If the Dolphins were a blind date, even personality wouldn't be a positive trait.  If the Dolphins were a used car on Craigslist, the biggest selling point would be four tires.

Accompanying the horrific grades is this fun little passage that is sure to put a smile on Dolphins fans' face. It refers to players whom the team might pick up next year — after falling on its face this fall.

The Dolphins will almost certainly be the worst team in the league next season and will get to choose from Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jake Fromm at quarterback. They could go pretty much anywhere with their picks this year, because this roster is terrible.

So, if you were wondering what the Dolphins should be targeting on Thursday night, the answer is tutti, todo, all of it. Nothing is a bad idea.

Think of the team as a family that just moved into a new home and has no furniture. It'll take one of everything, For Dolphins fans who are sick of watching the same mediocrity over and over, starting from scratch sounds fine.

