Lube, Baby Oil, Narcotics: Diddy Indictment Details Miami "Freak Off" Orgies

The supplies were allegedly used as part of Combs' so-called "Freak Offs," at which he is said to have forced female victims to engage in extended sexual acts with male commercial sex workers.
"For decades, Sean Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct," the indictment alleges.
The rapper known as Diddy (FKA P. Diddy and Puff Daddy) was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was arrested in New York late Monday night, six months after agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided his homes on Star Island in Miami Beach as part of an ongoing criminal probe.
Over the past year, the hip-hop mogul has been sued multiple times, including by his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassandra Ventura, AKA Cassie, over claims of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering.
According to the newly unsealed indictment (attached at the end of this article), Combs "relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."
The indictment claims Combs lured female victims under the guise of pursuing a romantic relationship and then threatened them to participate in "Freak Offs," which at times lasted multiple days. During the sex parties, prosecutors allege, Combs hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims by their hair.
"These assaults often resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal," the indictment states.
Combs allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally and stocked up on controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting for his "Freak Offs." The indictment details how the rapper's business employees helped arrange the activities by delivering large sums of cash to pay the workers and scheduling deliveries of IV fluids.
"'Freak Offs' were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," the grand jury alleges.
During the federal agents' raids of his Miami and Los Angeles residences in March 2024, law enforcement agents seized supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube.
"Combs also threatened victims' careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in 'Freak Offs,'" the indictment alleges. "Victims believed they could not refuse Combs' demands without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form of physical or emotional abuse."
Combs is said to have carried and brandished firearms to intimidate and threaten others, including victims and witnesses to his abuse. Federal agents seized weapons and ammunition, including three AR-15s and a drum magazine at his Los Angeles and Miami properties.
"Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise enabled Combs' control over victims by following his directions regarding financial payments to victims, advancing or suppressing the victims' career opportunities, and acquiring the controlled substances Combs used to keep the victims compliant," the indictment states. "Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise also assisted Combs in locating and contacting victims who attempted to flee his abuse."
When Combs' authority or reputation was threatened, Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in acts of violence, including arson and kidnapping, and threats of financial and reputational harm.
"Combs and members and associates of the enterprise pressured witnesses and victims through attempted bribery, to stay silent, and not report what they experienced or knew to law enforcement," the indictment reads.
Sean Combs Unsealed Federal Grand Jury Indictment