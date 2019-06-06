Pro-Trump Vloggers Diamond and Silk Will Host Event at Trump National Doral Miami

YouTubers Diamond and Silk will stop at Trump National Doral Miami on their Chit Chat Tour.

In 2016, vlogging duo Diamond and Silk became famous by making pro-Trump YouTube videos — and, coincidentally, accepted money from the Trump campaign while doing so.

Now they appear to be paying back the Trump Organization by driving business to his allegedly foundering Miami-Dade County golf resort. This coming June 22 and 23, the two will bring their Chit Chat Tour to the Trump National Doral Miami. Ticket prices start at $90 and max out at a gobsmacking $200 for VIP access.

So what does VIP access get you? Free time to mingle with Diamond and/or Silk from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, a photo op, and some definitely not lukewarm hors d'oeuvres from the infamously delicious Trump Doral kitchen.

Generally speaking, the YouTubers (sisters Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson) are famous for a few main reasons: their horrendously formatted pro-Trump videos, the time they testified on Capitol Hill about alleged (read: nonexistent) "anti-conservative" bias on social media platforms, the time they got caught perjuring themselves during that same testimony, and the time they took money from white supremacist Paul Nehlen and then endorsed his congressional campaign.



The stop at Trump Doral once again raises questions about Donald Trump's attachments to his business empire. Though he claims his kids now control the Trump Organization, that does not actually appear to be true. His financial disclosures show he still makes money from his properties. Diamond and Silk's event doesn't seem to be doing that much to impugn Trump's already subterranean levels of integrity, but other events have raised way bigger red flags. ProPublica yesterday detailed how the shady payday-lending industry spent $1 million at Trump Doral while also lobbying the administration to ease lending restrictions. (To be fair, Diamond and Silk's event does still raise questions about the ways Trump might be profiting from his political career.)

This is actually Diamond and Silk's second round of the Chit Chat Tour. In 2018, Fox and Friends, a show that appears to be created for Trump, small children, and people with severe brain damage, went to a tour event. Things got extremely bleak: Fox hosts interviewed one couple who drove eight hours to hear Diamond and Silk do whatever it is they do in person:

This year's Eventbrite page for the event includes some handy dos and don'ts:



What can/can't I bring to the event? You can bring

1. A Positive Attitude

2. A beautiful smile

3. A happy spirit What you can't Bring

1. No Drugs of any Kind

2. No Weapons of any Kind

3. No Anti-Trump Signs of any kind

4. No Derogatory signs that discriminate against any race or gender etc.

The page adds, "This event is not for anyone to Protest, Disrupt or Agitate any of Diamond and Silk Supporters. [sic] Anyone being disruptive through protest will be asked to leave and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Of course, the event could be a big boost for Trump Doral: The Washington Post last month reported the resort's business has been in "steep decline" since Trump took office.