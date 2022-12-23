Support Us

Dear Santa: Five Things Dolphins Fans Want for Christmas

December 23, 2022 8:00AM

The last time the Miami Dolphins notched a postseason victory, Jay Fiedler had just turned 29 and Tua Tagovailoa was 2 and a half.
All eyes are on the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, as the Green Bay Packers arrive in town this weekend to face off against the Dolphins in a rare Christmas afternoon game. With the nation's attention squarely on the 1 p.m. game, what better time to use the spotlight to stand on a soapbox and make some demands, er, requests, of old St. Nick?

If Santa is looking for some last-minute holiday gifts for Miami Dolphins fans, we've got some ideas.

Here are five things Miami sports fans might be hoping for this Christmas. (Santa, if you're reading this, we'll gladly accept any number of these after the New Year.)

A Playoff Appearance

All Miami Dolphins fans want for Christmas is a do-or-die football game. In the words of Rose from Titanic; It's been [what feels like] 84 years!

Since coming into the NFL in 1966, the Miami Dolphins have made the playoffs 23 times and won two championships. On its face, those results don't sound terribly bad.

Unfortunately, peeling back the layers of the onion on those numbers reveals just how bad the Dolphins have been at making the postseason since the turn of the century.

The Dolphins' last postseason victory came against the Indianapolis Colts... in the 2000 wild card round. Since then, Miami has only made the playoffs twice (2008, 2016) — and ironically, both appearances featured a thorough ass-kicking by the Baltimore Ravens.

At this point, most Dolphins fans would gladly welcome a playoff ass-kicking.

Permanent Throwback Uniforms

Enough is enough. It's time to give Miami Dolphins fans what they've long requested: Make the team's universally beloved throwback uniforms a permanent fixture on Sundays.

Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, the organization and owner Stephen Ross continue to flirt with consumer happiness, refusing to submit final approval to undo the massive logo and uniform overhaul the team unveiled in 2013. It boggles the business mind why the team would stick with its current Sea World-looking logo over a line of new duds that would sell out instantly.

What better time to make an announcement that the uniforms will become permanent in 2023 than while wearing them at home on Christmas Day?

Break the Curse of the Tequesta

All the way back in 2016, New Times investigative reporting unveiled evidence pointing to the possibility that the Miami Dolphins are a cursed franchise. Not figuratively. Literally.

You can read the article to catch up on the finer details, but long story short, Hard Rock Stadium is built on an Indian burial ground, and coincidentally, since making it their new homes, both the Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes have had nothing but bad luck and terrible seasons.

We're out of options. Maybe Santa has a line on someone who can break the Curse of the Tequesta? Praying hasn't worked.

Believe us, we've tried.

More Dan Marino

Based on pure talent, Dan Marino may be the greatest NFL player of all time. Coincidentally, he played for the Miami Dolphins and has long been employed by the team.

Yet somehow, for years now Marino's exposure to Dolphins fans has been limited to a few photo ops. It's as if the best player in franchise history is some cousin we've never met who lives in Nebraska. Every year Dolphins get an intimate chat with members of the 1972 team, but when it comes to Duper, Clayton, and Marino — mostly crickets.

Dolphins fans want more Marino. Give the people a damn New Year's Eve Twitter Spaces, or something. Anything. Just more Marino.

Please do it now, before he's too old and retired to care.

Super Bowl LVII Champions

If Santa is really taking requests, then Dolphins fans may as well shoot the moon and hope to land in the clouds. Let's end this terrible 50-year championship drought with a victory in Super Bowl LVII in February.

Some Dolphins fans haven't seen the team hoist the Lombardi Trophy since they were kids. Others have never seen Miami win a title in their lifetime and just hope to witness one before they die.

Why can't 2023 be the year that ends all this pain? Give the gift of giving this holiday season, St. Nick! Miami needs a football title. It's been far too long. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho.

