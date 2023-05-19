Indictment: D.C. Police Intelligence Officer Tipped Off Miami Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio

While commanding the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's intelligence branch, a lieutenant fed inside tips to Miami's most notorious insurrectionist, Enrique Tarrio, about a criminal case against him in the days leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot, according to a federal indictment.
The indictment (attached at the end of this article) alleges that Shane Lamond repeatedly leaked information to Tarrio regarding the investigation into Tarrio's burning of a stolen Black Lives Matter flag in late 2020. The document paints a picture of a high-level D.C. intelligence cop buddying up to a far-right leader who was spearheading plans for the January 6, 2021, siege on Capitol Hill.
Lamond, 47, was arrested on May 19 on a felony charge of obstruction of justice for allegedly impeding the flag-burning investigation. He is also charged with lying to federal law enforcement about his communications with Tarrio. (He is not accused of interfering with the investigation into the January 6 riot.)
A laundry list of text messages shows the D.C. officer calling Tarrio "brother" and voicing support for him and the Proud Boys, according to the indictment. In the aftermath of the January 6 siege, Lamond expressed solidarity with the far-right group, prosecutors say.
"Of course I can't say it officially, but personally I support you and don't want to see your group's name or reputation dragged through the mud," Lamond allegedly texted Tarrio on Telegram, calling the Capitol riot a "shitshow."
The feds logged more than 500 instances of communication between Lamond and Tarrio between July 2019 and January 2021, through Google Voice, Telegram, and Apple iMessage.
Lamond allegedly fed Tarrio extensive information about the investigation into the December 12, 2020, incident in which the Proud Boys leader burned a Black Lives Matter flag, which Proud Boys affiliates had stolen from the Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C.
Tarrio proudly admitted on social media that he torched the flag. His arrest over the incident sidelined him from the January 6 riot. From out of town, he directed and encouraged a group of Proud Boys, known as the "Ministry of Defense," as they raided the Capitol.
Tarrio at one point asked Lamond if the department would "make a stink" about the flag-burning fiasco and charge him with a hate crime, to which Lamond responded, "No a bit of the opposite," according to the indictment.
"If anything I said it’s political but then I drew attention to the Trump and American flags that were taken by Antifa and set on fire. I said all those would have to be classified as hate crimes, too," Lamond allegedly responded while informing Tarrio that the D.C. Metro police, not the FBI, were investigating the matter.
Prosecutors say that after Lamond leaked info to Tarrio about the flag-burning investigation, Tarrio would relay the details to his Ministry of Defense group chat on Telegram.
On Christmas 2020, Lamond allegedly warned Tarrio that an arrest warrant was incoming. Then, on January 4, 2021, while Tarrio was traveling from his home in Miami to D.C. in advance of the riot, Lamond tipped him off about his upcoming arrest, the indictment states.
Tarrio was detained upon his arrival in D.C. and charged with destruction of property. When he was taken into custody, police found two high-capacity firearm magazines with a Proud Boys insignia on them, leading to a felony weapons count.
When interviewed by federal law enforcement about his communications with Tarrio, Lamond allegedly lied multiple times, at one point professing, "I know that I didn’t, you know, inform him that he had an arrest warrant."
After pleading guilty to the charges arising from the flag-burning, Tarrio was sentenced to a five-month prison term in August 2021. Shortly after he was released, he was arrested in Miami and charged with seditious conspiracy, among other counts, for his role in the January 6 siege.
Tarrio and several Proud Boy associates were convicted on May 4 of a slew of charges tied to the Capitol riot. Messages exchanged between Lamond and Tarrio were presented as evidence in Tarrio's recent trial on those charges.
Dozens of D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were assaulted in the January 6 attack. Several of them sustained severe injuries, including lacerations, broken ribs, and head injuries, the department reported.
Lamond's responsibilities as a D.C. Metro intelligence office leader included "supervising efforts to gather information about forthcoming rally or protest activity in the District of Columbia that may pose public safety threats to the community," the indictment notes.