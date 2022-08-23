Current and Former Miamians Remember Al Crespo (1941–2022)

You can read our obituary of Crespo — who was known to friends and foes alike as "Al" — here. Scroll down to read tributes from a handful of Miami locals and expats who knew him.
David WinkerMiami attorney"Al was a character out of a Carl Hiassen novel. He got out of prison and made a very significant contribution to society. He would go to the City of Miami Commission meetings and say the city commission is a criminal enterprise and no one sued him. They just didn't want Crespo on their ass. And I never got the sense he was bitter about what he did. It's like he knew this place is nuts so just enjoy it. Al embraced the messiness of democracy."
Roger Craverformer Miami resident"Al was just a rare character. He devoted all the time and energy he had in trying to keep government on the straight and narrow. He burrowed into what was going on in a city that needs all the burrowing you can do. Of course, he did so with a vocabulary that put off some people. If we ever needed more of him, it's now. He will be missed."
Chuck StrouseFlorida International University journalism professor and former Miami New Times editor-in-chief"There was no bullshit about Al. Absolutely none. I am not gonna say he never exaggerated, because he did sometimes. But 99 percent of the time, the people he went after deserved it. No one spoke more truth to power than Al. Unless you were someone in power like Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, whom he went after like a buzz saw, you had to love the guy. That's what a good rabble rouser does."
Elaine de Valleblogger at Political Cortadito"He's the original government watchdog. He didn't have a journalism background but he was really good at developing sources and making public-records requests. He opened the space for blogs like mine. He was hot and cold with me. Some days, he loved me. Some days, he hated me. He chewed me out as often as he praised me. He made me better. Sometimes, he was vulgar without it being necessary, but he made it okay to be rude. He was no holds barred and he didn't mince words."
August 20, 2022