Co-Owner of Anti-Vax School Launches Online Reputation Scrubbing Service

How does "launch an online reputation management website" strike you?
David Centner, cofounder of the Centner Academy, has announced the launch of a new tech venture: Erase.com, a website that allows people to cleanse their online reputation of bad press and reviews. "Combat the Negative" is its tagline.
Erase.com offers to remove negative news articles, "fake and negative online reviews," and Google search results. The service also offers "positive reputation management" and crisis-management solutions.
Centner has experience with all of the above.
Back in April, David Centner and his wife, Leila, found their way into the national news cycle when the New York Times reported on a letter from Leila Centner directing staff not to get vaccinated, and informing vaccinated staff that they would not be allowed to return to work. The letter cited misinformation and unfounded claims about COVID-19 vaccines, including a false claim that vaccinated people could somehow affect the reproductive systems of unvaccinated women.
After the initial report, local media was flooded with stories about the Centners and their Design District school, including how they hosted prominent anti-vaccine speakers and donated more than $1 million to GOP causes in 2020.
So David Centner's announcement last week that he was venturing into online reputation management for profit seemed logical — if only in that uniquely #BecauseMiami way.
On his personal website, Centner claims Erase.com "checks [his] boxes" for a venture worth his time and attention and bemoans the effects search-engine results have on people and businesses.
Centner actually purchased Canada-based Guaranteed Removals back in January, but he waited to announce the acquisition until he'd rebranded the company and moved its headquarters to Miami. He also announced the appointment of the company's new CEO, Alexander Kurian, who worked at Centner's previous company, Highway Toll Administration, according to a press release heralding Erase.com's debut.
Centner tells New Times via email that his inspiration to buy the company came from wanting to solve what he calls a "global problem" of unfair reviews, fake news, outdated information, and cyberbullying.
"Our company helps business and individuals combat unfair online negative information. I am personally drawn to business opportunities that uplift humanity and bring joy to people. Every day we do just that by providing great relief to organizations and individuals," Centner said.
Asked whether he's used services like Erase.com to tidy his own online reputation, Centner preferred to reflect instead on the company, which he says has received good press.
"As for the company, we have great Google reviews. While we have not received many bad reviews or bad press, many of our clients have much to clean up. Some of the items we remove can truly save a reputation and change outcomes," he wrote.
Reached by New Times earlier this week, spokespersons for Centner declined to make the entrepreneur available for an over-the-phone interview, requesting instead that specific questions be asked via email.
It's puzzling why Centner wouldn't agree to a chat — if he doesn't like the content of an article, he presumably knows how to get it erased.