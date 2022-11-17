Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Comedy

Booby Trap Strip Club Makes Competing $5 Million Offer for Miami Heat Arena Naming Rights

November 17, 2022 10:00AM

Booby Trap Arena or BangBros Center?
Booby Trap Arena or BangBros Center? New Times photo-illustration (Booby Trap via Facebook/BangBros photo via Mike Ehrmann via BangBros)
Imagine – it's the year 2023, and you're going to watch your hometown basketball team, the Miami Heat, play at their beloved downtown arena: the BangBros Center.

Though it feels more fit for a comedy sketch than real life, the prospect of a BangBros Center is not that far-fetched in Miami following the downfall and bankruptcy of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. On Friday, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat swiftly pulled out (pun intended) of their partnership with FTX, the erstwhile namesake of the downtown arena owned by the county.

In typical Miami fashion, the unfolding saga has grown more absurd by the day.

On November 12, popular porn site BangBros announced that it would be re-submitting a $10 million offer for the naming rights to the arena after its 2019 offer to rename it "Bang Bros Center (BBC)" failed to materialize. (A company spokesperson recently told New Times they hope the county "seriously" reconsiders their offer in light of recent events).

Joining the growing chorus of erotic bids for the arena's naming rights, the owner of Booby Trap South Florida confirmed to New Times that they too have made an offer with Miami-Dade County to stick their name on the arena that sits along Biscayne Bay.

Owner Gregg Berger wrote via Instagram DM that Booby Trap, which owns a handful of strip clubs across Miami and Pompano Beach, made a $5 million offer to rename the venue "Booby Trap Arena."

"We are a staple in Miami," he wrote, "and we think the fans would be behind the idea."
It remains to be seen whether the county is aroused by either offer. News of the strip club's bid was first reported on November 16 by the blog SportsGossip.com.

Previously known as American Airlines Arena, the facility was renamed FTX Arena in June 2021 per a 19-year, $135-million sponsorship agreement between the Bahamas-based crypto exchange company and Miami-Dade County.

In a joint statement released on November 11, county mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Miami Heat called the news regarding FTX's collapse “extremely disappointing.”

“Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena," the statement reads.

The naming rights contract between the county and FTX includes penalties of $16.5 million – plus the costs to remove the signage and decorations – in the event the company is unable to fulfill the contract.

The $32 billion empire known as FTX was launched in 2017 by Bankman-Fried, a 30 year old who has been called a “modern-day J.P. Morgan.” Before its collapse, the outfit had grown into the third-largest crypto exchange in the world by volume.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Fútbol Frenzy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation