Advocates Denounce Biden Plan to Reopen Homestead Migrant Children's Facility

When the Democratic presidential debates were held in Miami back in June 2019, several candidates visited the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, an unlicensed and for-profit detention center that held thousands of migrant children who came to the U.S. without their parents throughout the administrations of presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The shelter became the subject of national scorn because of reports of sexual abuse, negligent hiring practices, overcrowding, and human-rights violations. Some children described crying themselves to sleep at night, worrying they would never be released.

The Democratic candidates and campaign representatives who visited Homestead that summer — Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Marianne Williamson, Elizabeth Warren, John Hickenlooper, Bill de Blasio, and Tulsi Gabbard, plus Bernie Sanders' wife and adviser Jane — made some speeches, stood on ladders to get a look at the shelter behind a tall fence, and summoned the attention of national media outlets.

Conspicuously absent was Joe Biden, who announced his candidacy for president in April 2019 and served as vice president when the Obama administration opened the shelter in 2016.

Just a few months after the Democratic debates, the shelter was shuttered in August 2019. But this morning, the Miami Herald reported that the Biden administration plans to reopen the Homestead center, which is now called the Biscayne Influx Care Facility.

Immigrant-rights and social-justice groups who previously ran a grassroots campaign to shut down the facility are already decrying the decision to reopen the shelter.

Lis-Marie Alvarado, director of the American Friends Service Committee in Florida, one of the organizations that advocated for the center to be shuttered, tells New Times the Biden administration has no business reopening the facility.

"This is not a place for children," Alvarado says. "This is a place that is going to be impossible to maintain COVID safety regulations. We're already putting these children in danger. This detention center doesn't have safety measures for hurricanes. The operators hire random people who don't have experience or knowledge on how to work with children, especially children facing trauma from leaving their home countries. They're at risk of getting sexually assaulted, and many of them did. They have zero access to education. They just draw on little papers the whole day and play soccer. There is zero investment in them."

Alvarado says she's disappointed that her organizations and others will have to fight the same fight, but she says they'll do everything in their power to block the detention center from reopening.

"I condemn the actions of the Biden administration for being a hypocrite and calling for family reunification while at the same time opening these influx centers," Alvarado says. "His rhetoric may not be anti-immigrant, but his actions are. This is shameful, disgusting, and indefensible."

Activist Thomas Kennedy, who was political director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition when the shelter was operating in 2019, says the facility may have opened under the Obama administration, but it became a symbol of family separation and the inhumane, no-tolerance immigration policies of the Trump administration.

"We have to do better than this," Kennedy says.

He says it's incomprehensible that Biden would reopen a detention center rife with humanitarian and sexual abuse.

"Children should be released to family members waiting for them in the United States," he says. "They should be released to foster guardians. But reopening this center that's run by for-profit contractors is not it, and it highlights that the immigration system is a business."

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat who represented Homestead in Congress from 2018 to 2020, has also condemned the move by the Biden administration.

"To say I'm extremely disappointed is putting it mildly. I ask the Biden Administration to seriously reconsider the reopening of the Homestead Detention facility," she tweeted this afternoon.

"To say I'm extremely disappointed is putting it mildly. I ask the Biden Administration to seriously reconsider the reopening of the Homestead Detention facility."



I worked to shut down this disturbing facility & pressed DHS to provide this information. https://t.co/pKtHRQ3aRW — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 23, 2021

"Children who are unaccompanied and need shelter should be housed in smaller, home like facilities that are state licensed."



"Once again, I ask this administration to reconsider. The Homestead detention is a prison like facility not appropriate for children." pic.twitter.com/nJJvZyL2Te — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) February 23, 2021

The Herald reports that the Homestead detention center will have security services provided by two private contractors, Federal Police Services and Constellis.

It's not yet known who will operate the center. Caliburn International, the for-profit contractor that used to run the facility, has ties to John Kelly, Trump's former Homeland Security chief and White House chief of staff.