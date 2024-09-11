 Become a New Times Member — and Own a Piece of Our History | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Become a New Times Member — And Own a Piece of New Times History

New Times has re-created a piece of our own history in book form — and we want to give you a copy!
September 11, 2024
Join us on October 19 at Books & Books in Coral Gables!
Join us on October 19 at Books & Books in Coral Gables! New Times graphic by Allie Seidel
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Big news on the home front: New Times has re-created a piece of our own history in book form — and we want to give you a copy!

With the assistance of a generous grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, we collected former staff writer Jim DeFede's coverage of the U.S. government's pursuit of Miami's infamous "Cocaine Cowboys," Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta (AKA  Los Muchachos). The Chronicles of Willy & Sal takes readers through this improbable only-in-Miami tale exactly as New Times readers experienced it in real-time in the 1990s, with the bonus of scores of added visuals — evidence photos, courtroom sketches, reproductions of the original newsprint layouts, and more.

The book includes a foreword by filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman, cofounders of the Rakontur production company, whose 2021 Netflix documentary Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami draws heavily on DeFede's contemporaneous coverage. There's also an afterword by DeFede to anchor the compilation, and an introduction by yours truly, to set the scene.
click to enlarge New Times covers that teased longform stories about infamous Cocaine Cowboys Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, from February 1992, November 1993, and December 1995
New Times covers that teased longform stories about infamous Cocaine Cowboys Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, from February 1992, November 1993, and December 1995
Miami New Times images
How can you get your hands on this piece of local history?

It's pretty simple: Become a recurring member of Miami New Times at the "Supporter" level ($80/year) and we'll send you a copy, signed by DeFede, Corben, and me.

Up your membership to "Advocate" ($150/year) and we'll also throw in a poster depicting a vintage Willy & Sal New Times cover (choose one from 1992, 1993, or 1995).

Back us at the "Benefactor" level ($300/year) and we'll sign the book and the poster.

And as long as I've got your attention...

Save the Date

On Saturday, October 19, the Books & Books Literary Foundation presents An Evening With Jim DeFede, Billy Corben, and Tom Finkel discussing The Chronicles of Willy & Sal: Miami’s Cocaine Cowboys.

Mitchell Kaplan, one of my local heroes, has generously invited us to his gem of a bookstore in Coral Gables to share our memories of the wild 1990s and offer our thoughts regarding the past, present, and future of local journalism.

An Evening With Jim DeFede, Billy Corben, and Tom Finkel. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Free. RSVP to attend.

Please smash this button! miaminewtimes.com/support
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tom Finkel is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times, where he guides the coverage of the print publication and online website. Tom worked at New Times from 1989–1997, then rejoined the paper in 2019. In between, he served as editor-in-chief of City Pages (Minneapolis), Riverfront Times (St. Louis), and the Village Voice in New York. His own writing has earned accolades including an NABJ Award of Excellence for Investigative Reporting and the Transatlantic Review Henfield Foundation Fiction Award. Tom holds a BA in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and an MA in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel
Cop Who Cuffed Tyreek Hill Is a Motorcycle Club Member and a DJ

Police

Cop Who Cuffed Tyreek Hill Is a Motorcycle Club Member and a DJ

By Naomi Feinstein
Florida Universities Tumble in 2025 Best College Rankings

Education

Florida Universities Tumble in 2025 Best College Rankings

By Naomi Feinstein
Get Weird and Nasty With Our Presidential Debate Bingo Drinking Game

Election

Get Weird and Nasty With Our Presidential Debate Bingo Drinking Game

By Alex DeLuca
Clock Fight: Firefighters' Union Demands Coral Gables Mayor Apologize for 9/11 Comments

Government

Clock Fight: Firefighters' Union Demands Coral Gables Mayor Apologize for 9/11 Comments

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation