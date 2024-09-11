Become a New Times Member — And Own a Piece of New Times History

With the assistance of a generous grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, we collected former staff writer Jim DeFede's coverage of the U.S. government's pursuit of Miami's infamous "Cocaine Cowboys," Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta (AKA Los Muchachos). The Chronicles of Willy & Sal takes readers through this improbable only-in-Miami tale exactly as New Times readers experienced it in real-time in the 1990s, with the bonus of scores of added visuals — evidence photos, courtroom sketches, reproductions of the original newsprint layouts, and more.
The book includes a foreword by filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman, cofounders of the Rakontur production company, whose 2021 Netflix documentary Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami draws heavily on DeFede's contemporaneous coverage. There's also an afterword by DeFede to anchor the compilation, and an introduction by yours truly, to set the scene.
It's pretty simple: Become a recurring member of Miami New Times at the "Supporter" level ($80/year) and we'll send you a copy, signed by DeFede, Corben, and me.
Up your membership to "Advocate" ($150/year) and we'll also throw in a poster depicting a vintage Willy & Sal New Times cover (choose one from 1992, 1993, or 1995).
Back us at the "Benefactor" level ($300/year) and we'll sign the book and the poster.
And as long as I've got your attention...
Save the Date
On Saturday, October 19, the Books & Books Literary Foundation presents An Evening With Jim DeFede, Billy Corben, and Tom Finkel discussing The Chronicles of Willy & Sal: Miami’s Cocaine Cowboys.
Mitchell Kaplan, one of my local heroes, has generously invited us to his gem of a bookstore in Coral Gables to share our memories of the wild 1990s and offer our thoughts regarding the past, present, and future of local journalism.
An Evening With Jim DeFede, Billy Corben, and Tom Finkel. 6 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Free. RSVP to attend.
