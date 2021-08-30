Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Meet the Miami Hurricanes Fan Behind the Viral Alabama Diss Track

August 30, 2021 8:41AM

The video has garnered more than 12,000 views since it was released on Friday.
The video has garnered more than 12,000 views since it was released on Friday. Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge The video has garnered more than 12,000 views since it was released on Friday. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
The video has garnered more than 12,000 views since it was released on Friday.
Screenshot via YouTube
Just about every fall, the University of Miami football team gives its fans a reason to believe that the storied program is on its way back to the top of the college football world. It's an annual tradition at this point.

Year after year, Hurricanes fans are fooled by an incredible lightning-in-a-bottle performance that looks, smells, and sounds like evidence that it won't be long before the rest of college football is on its heels, once again desperately trying to match the infamous Miami swagger.

Well, folks, it's happened again. We have one of those moments and the season hasn't even begun.

Ladies and gentlemen, ahead of the Alabama versus Miami season opener on Saturday, September 4,we present the Alabama Football Diss Track. It's a spicy takedown of the entire state of Alabama, released on YouTube Friday by one very swaggerlicious Canes fan. 

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Good luck recovering from this one, 'Bama. You have 24 hours to respond.
The man behind the video is a devout Hurricanes fan who goes by Coach Coop on YouTube and Twitter. According to him, Alabama fans aren't exactly taking things so well.

"The reaction from Alabama fans has been quite humorous," Coop tells New Times. "I have received a few DMs from Alabama fans threatening to beat me up at the game, but I'm not worried about it. I'm actually going to the game with my father-in-law, who is a big Alabama fan."

Coop, who lives in Tennessee, says he has been a lifelong Hurricanes fan but admits he's not a rapper by any means. He says it's all in lighthearted fun for his YouTube channel, which has been his full-time career for the past five years.

Since it was released on Friday, the video has garnered more than 12,000 views. Coop says he's seen articles mocking his performance, and ESPN has even reached out to him.

But Coop's not stressing about the criticism.

"I realize that my stuff can be cringy and I accept it," he says. "That's who I am. I'm an entertainer. It's what I do."

The Alabama Football Diss Track has dominated talk on the Roll Tide Twitter all weekend, but Coop says this isn't the first time he's made a video like this. It's actually a tradition of sorts on his channel.

"I do a diss track for the opening game of the season for Miami every year," he explains. "This one is far from the craziest one. When Miami played the Gators, my music video was me wrestling an inflatable alligator in a watermelon kiddie pool. I just do them for fun."
While one may think someone who would go to all the trouble of making a diss track would be picking his team to win, Coop says his actual preseason prediction is a Canes loss. We tried to get a score out of him, but he wouldn't budge. He says he'll be releasing his take on the game soon.

"I used to literally eat my score predictions if I got it wrong," Coop admits. "So I take it quite seriously."

For the sake of his digestive tract, we hope his prediction ends up being correct.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Déjà Vu

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation