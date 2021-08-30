Meet the Miami Hurricanes Fan Behind the Viral Alabama Diss Track

Year after year, Hurricanes fans are fooled by an incredible lightning-in-a-bottle performance that looks, smells, and sounds like evidence that it won't be long before the rest of college football is on its heels, once again desperately trying to match the infamous Miami swagger.
Well, folks, it's happened again. We have one of those moments and the season hasn't even begun.
Ladies and gentlemen, ahead of the Alabama versus Miami season opener on Saturday, September 4,we present the Alabama Football Diss Track. It's a spicy takedown of the entire state of Alabama, released on YouTube Friday by one very swaggerlicious Canes fan.
Good luck recovering from this one, 'Bama. You have 24 hours to respond.
The man behind the video is a devout Hurricanes fan who goes by Coach Coop on YouTube and Twitter. According to him, Alabama fans aren't exactly taking things so well.
"The reaction from Alabama fans has been quite humorous," Coop tells New Times. "I have received a few DMs from Alabama fans threatening to beat me up at the game, but I'm not worried about it. I'm actually going to the game with my father-in-law, who is a big Alabama fan."
Coop, who lives in Tennessee, says he has been a lifelong Hurricanes fan but admits he's not a rapper by any means. He says it's all in lighthearted fun for his YouTube channel, which has been his full-time career for the past five years.
Since it was released on Friday, the video has garnered more than 12,000 views. Coop says he's seen articles mocking his performance, and ESPN has even reached out to him.
But Coop's not stressing about the criticism.
"I realize that my stuff can be cringy and I accept it," he says. "That's who I am. I'm an entertainer. It's what I do."
The Alabama Football Diss Track has dominated talk on the Roll Tide Twitter all weekend, but Coop says this isn't the first time he's made a video like this. It's actually a tradition of sorts on his channel.
"I do a diss track for the opening game of the season for Miami every year," he explains. "This one is far from the craziest one. When Miami played the Gators, my music video was me wrestling an inflatable alligator in a watermelon kiddie pool. I just do them for fun."
While one may think someone who would go to all the trouble of making a diss track would be picking his team to win, Coop says his actual preseason prediction is a Canes loss. We tried to get a score out of him, but he wouldn't budge. He says he'll be releasing his take on the game soon.
"I used to literally eat my score predictions if I got it wrong," Coop admits. "So I take it quite seriously."
For the sake of his digestive tract, we hope his prediction ends up being correct.