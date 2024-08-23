UM Kickoff: Miami Hurricanes' Full 2024 Football Season Schedule

The excitement is off the charts as college football season returns and the University of Miami Hurricanes gear up for a new chapter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mark your calendars for the long-awaited August 31 season opener in which the Canes will go head-to-head with the Florida Gators for the first time since 2019. The rivalry returns to Gainesville for the first time since 2008, and the anticipation is brewing for this showdown between two Florida powerhouses.
This season looks promising for Canes fans, as the school welcomes a new quarterback to the 305. The fourth-year junior graduate transfer, Cam Ward, will be the starting quarterback this season after standout performances at Washington State and University of the Incarnate Word in Texas.
After a challenging few seasons, the Canes are aiming for a major comeback, led by head coach Mario Cristobal, who took the helm in 2021.
Despite last year's disappointing 7-6 record, fans are hoping the momentum will build early in the season.
The Canes are currently ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and were chosen third in the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason poll.
Here is UMiami's 2024 football schedule with TV channels, dates, and start times:
All Times Eastern
- Saturday, Aug. 31: at Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Florida A&M | 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- Saturday, Sept. 21: at USF
- Friday, Sept. 27: vs. Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Saturday, Oct. 5: at California
- Saturday, Oct. 12: Bye
- Saturday, Oct. 19: at Louisville
- Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. No. 10 Florida State
- Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Duke
- Saturday, Nov. 9: at Georgia Tech
- Saturday, Nov. 16: Bye
- Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Wake Forest
- Saturday, Nov. 30: at Syracuse