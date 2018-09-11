Wynwood Fear Factory 2018 Lineup: Galantis, RL Grime, Duke Dumont, and Others

In a few short years, Wynwood Fear Factory has become Miami's premier Halloween-weekend event thanks in large part to its heavyweight EDM talent.

This year won't be any different. Galantis, RL Grime, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are set to headline the two-day event. Also schedule to perform are Deorro, Duke Dumont, Getter, Keys N Krates, and others. "Having such a stacked lineup from top to bottom has us excited," says Charlotte Underwood, DiskoLab's marketing director. She and DiskoLab founder Gianfranco Dossena say this year's lineup is more well-rounded than those in years past.

"I'm excited for Fisher to make his Miami debut," Dossena says. "He had the biggest track of the summer, ["Losing It"], and he loves playing shows like this."