  MVN

Wynwood Fear Factory
Wynwood Fear Factory
Courtesy of DiskoLab

Wynwood Fear Factory 2018 Lineup: Galantis, RL Grime, Duke Dumont, and Others

Jose D. Duran | September 11, 2018 | 8:24am
In a few short years, Wynwood Fear Factory has become Miami's premier Halloween-weekend event thanks in large part to its heavyweight EDM talent.

This year won't be any different. Galantis, RL Grime, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are set to headline the two-day event. Also schedule to perform are Deorro, Duke Dumont, Getter, Keys N Krates, and others. "Having such a stacked lineup from top to bottom has us excited," says Charlotte Underwood, DiskoLab's marketing director. She and DiskoLab founder Gianfranco Dossena say this year's lineup is more well-rounded than those in years past.

"I'm excited for Fisher to make his Miami debut," Dossena says. "He had the biggest track of the summer, ["Losing It"], and he loves playing shows like this."

Also, Dossena and Underwood say the DiskoLab team is fired up about the move to the indoor venue at Mana Wynwood, which will avoid the rainstorms that have plagued the first two years at the open-air RC Cola Plant.

"Moving inside allowed us to create an experience," Underwood says.

The experience will offer a few surprises. DiskoLab hopes to include new, immersive decor and image mapping. The team also says improved acoustics at Mana means attendees will experience an overall better show.

Tickets are already on sale. General admission is for those age 18 and older, and VIP tickets admit guests 21 and older. VIP admission also includes express entry, raised viewing areas, exclusive restrooms, and, of course, table service.

Here's the full Wynwood Fear Factory 2018 lineup:

  • Galantis
  • RL Grime
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
  • Deorro
  • Duke Dumont
  • Fisher
  • Getter
  • Keys N Krates (Live)
  • Tritonal
  • BlackGummy
  • Brohug
  • Alexander Lewis
  • Born Dirty
  • SoDown
  • Alyx Ander
  • Will Profit

Wynwood Fear Factory. Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $80 to $140 via tixr.com.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

