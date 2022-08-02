Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music Festivals

Vibra Urbana 2022 Lineup: J Balvin, Maluma, Don Omar, and Others

August 2, 2022 9:00AM

J Balvin will headline Vibra Urbana 2022.
J Balvin will headline Vibra Urbana 2022. Photo by Teo/@teograph
Vibra Urbana, the biggest reggaeton festival in the United States, is set to return on December 10 and 11 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo grounds.

This year's festival is set to be headlined by two of Latin music's biggest names, Maluma and J Balvin. Also on the bill are Don Omar, Jhayco, Nicky Jam, Sech, Feid, Chencho Corleone, Mora, Lunay, and De La Ghetto.

Vibra Urbana was founded by Ian Ruzal-Bron, Kirk Taboada, Javier Caso, David Adan, and Lesty Adan in 2019. The first edition took place at the Watsco Center in February 2020, with Dominican dembow artist El Alfa serving as the headliner. The festival expanded to Orlando last year, returning to the Central Florida Fairgrounds in June with performances by Myke Towers, Arcángel, Farruko, and Ivy Queen.

The festival made its post-lockdown return to Miami last year, with Anuel AA and Don Omar as headliners.

The upcoming Miami edition promises to include over 40 performances hailing from all parts of Latin America, with a mix of superstars and emerging acts. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 14, at noon via vibraurbanafest.com.

Here is the complete 2022 lineup for Vibra Urbana Miami:

Saturday, December 10
  • Maluma
  • Don Omar
  • Jhayco
  • Chencho Corleone
  • Mora
  • Ryan Castro
  • Ovi
  • El Chacal
  • Yovngchimi
  • Robi
  • Young Miko
  • Cauty
  • Messiah
  • Leebrian
  • La Gabi
  • Dei V
  • Lil Joujou
  • Rainao
  • 3van
  • Reyff
  • Mario Duran
  • Ampz
Sunday, December 11
  • J Balvin
  • Nicky Jam
  • Sech
  • Feid
  • Lunay
  • De La Ghetto
  • Trueno
  • Noriel
  • Bresh
  • Jeeiph
  • Chanell
  • Chris Andrew
  • Cyn Santana
  • Gonzy
  • Etervidos
  • Nohemy
  • Joonti
  • Dvila
  • Venesti
  • Knav
  • Balam Kiel
  • DJ Lux
  • Siilva
  • DJ Zaga
Vibra Urbana. Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 4, at noon.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Jacket Required

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation