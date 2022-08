Vibra Urbana 2022 Lineup: J Balvin, Maluma, Don Omar, and Others

Maluma

Vibra Urbana, the biggest reggaeton festival in the United States, is set to return on December 10 and 11 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo grounds.This year's festival is set to be headlined by two of Latin music's biggest names, Maluma and J Balvin. Also on the bill are Don Omar, Jhayco, Nicky Jam, Sech, Feid, Chencho Corleone, Mora, Lunay, and De La Ghetto.Vibra Urbana was founded by Ian Ruzal-Bron, Kirk Taboada, Javier Caso, David Adan, and Lesty Adan in 2019. The first edition took place at the Watsco Center in February 2020, with Dominican dembow artist El Alfa serving as the headliner. The festival expanded to Orlando last year, returning to the Central Florida Fairgrounds in June with performances by Myke Towers, Arcángel, Farruko, and Ivy Queen.The festival made its post-lockdown return to Miami last year, with Anuel AA and Don Omar as headliners.The upcoming Miami edition promises to include over 40 performances hailing from all parts of Latin America, with a mix of superstars and emerging acts. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 14, at noon via vibraurbanafest.com Here is the complete 2022 lineup for Vibra Urbana Miami: