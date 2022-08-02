Vibra Urbana 2022 Lineup: J Balvin, Maluma, Don Omar, and Others

This year's festival is set to be headlined by two of Latin music's biggest names, Maluma and J Balvin. Also on the bill are Don Omar, Jhayco, Nicky Jam, Sech, Feid, Chencho Corleone, Mora, Lunay, and De La Ghetto.
Vibra Urbana was founded by Ian Ruzal-Bron, Kirk Taboada, Javier Caso, David Adan, and Lesty Adan in 2019. The first edition took place at the Watsco Center in February 2020, with Dominican dembow artist El Alfa serving as the headliner. The festival expanded to Orlando last year, returning to the Central Florida Fairgrounds in June with performances by Myke Towers, Arcángel, Farruko, and Ivy Queen.
The festival made its post-lockdown return to Miami last year, with Anuel AA and Don Omar as headliners.
The upcoming Miami edition promises to include over 40 performances hailing from all parts of Latin America, with a mix of superstars and emerging acts. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 14, at noon via vibraurbanafest.com.
Here is the complete 2022 lineup for Vibra Urbana Miami:
Saturday, December 10
- Maluma
- Don Omar
- Jhayco
- Chencho Corleone
- Mora
- Ryan Castro
- Ovi
- El Chacal
- Yovngchimi
- Robi
- Young Miko
- Cauty
- Messiah
- Leebrian
- La Gabi
- Dei V
- Lil Joujou
- Rainao
- 3van
- Reyff
- Mario Duran
- Ampz
- J Balvin
- Nicky Jam
- Sech
- Feid
- Lunay
- De La Ghetto
- Trueno
- Noriel
- Bresh
- Jeeiph
- Chanell
- Chris Andrew
- Cyn Santana
- Gonzy
- Etervidos
- Nohemy
- Joonti
- Dvila
- Venesti
- Knav
- Balam Kiel
- DJ Lux
- Siilva
- DJ Zaga