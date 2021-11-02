Vibra Urbana Drops Its Full Lineup, with Anuel AA and Don Omar Headlining

So when it made its debut in February 2020 at the Watsco Center, there was hope Vibra Urbana would grow in stature. The pandemic may have delayed that growth a bit, but even during the lockdown, urbano acts continued to dominate the charts, proving that there's a large market for a festival like Vibra.
Well, Vibra is set to return December 18-19 at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, with a stacked lineup led by headliners Anuel AA and Don Omar. Other notable acts include Arcangel, Dimelo Flow, Feid, Justin Quiles, Lunay, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Sech, and Zion & Lennox. Also joining the lineup are Agudelo888, DJ Adoni, DJ Camilo, Cazzu, El Alfa, Farina, Kiko El Crazy, La Gabi, Lyanno, Mr. Mauricio, and Nengo Flow.
After selling out the Watsco Center and expanding to Orlando earlier this summer for another sold-out event, expect Vibra's Miami edition to follow suit. The move to the fairgrounds guarantees this will be the biggest festival to date.
Tickets are on sale, with prices starting at $169 for general admission and $389 for VIP.
Here is the full Vibra Urbana lineup:
- Agudelo888
- Anuel AA
- Arcangel
- Blessd
- Boza
- Cazzu
- Chris Andrew
- Dimelo Flow
- DJ Adoni
- DJ Camilo
- DJ Luian
- Don Omar
- El Alfa
- Eladio Carrion
- Eix
- Emilia
- Farina
- Feid
- Gigolo y La Exce
- Hozwal
- Justin Quiles
- Kiko El Crazy
- La Gabi
- Lenier
- Luar La L
- Lunay
- Lyanno
- Mario Duran
- Miky Woodz
- Mora
- Mr. Mauricio
- Myke Towers
- Nengo Flow
- Nesi
- Nio Garcia
- Omy De Oro
- Ovi
- Rauw Alejandro
- Sahir
- Sech
- Tiago PZK Tokischa
- Zion & Lennox