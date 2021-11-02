Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music Festivals

Vibra Urbana Drops Its Full Lineup, with Anuel AA and Don Omar Headlining

November 2, 2021 11:30AM

Don Omar will headline Vibra Urbana in December.
Don Omar will headline Vibra Urbana in December. Photo by Jose Vergara
When Vibra Urbana, Miami's first reggaeton festival, came on the scene last year, it immediately created a lot of buzz — and how could it not? The city has long had festivals for dance music (Ultra) and hip-hop (Rolling Loud). A festival dedicated to música urbana in the Magic City makes a lot of sense, as plenty of artists and producers call the city home.

So when it made its debut in February 2020 at the Watsco Center, there was hope Vibra Urbana would grow in stature. The pandemic may have delayed that growth a bit, but even during the lockdown, urbano acts continued to dominate the charts, proving that there's a large market for a festival like Vibra.

Well, Vibra is set to return December 18-19 at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, with a stacked lineup led by headliners Anuel AA and Don Omar. Other notable acts include Arcangel, Dimelo Flow, Feid, Justin Quiles, Lunay, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Sech, and Zion & Lennox. Also joining the lineup are Agudelo888, DJ Adoni, DJ Camilo, Cazzu, El Alfa, Farina, Kiko El Crazy, La Gabi, Lyanno, Mr. Mauricio, and Nengo Flow.

After selling out the Watsco Center and expanding to Orlando earlier this summer for another sold-out event, expect Vibra's Miami edition to follow suit. The move to the fairgrounds guarantees this will be the biggest festival to date.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Tickets are on sale, with prices starting at $169 for general admission and $389 for VIP.

Here is the full Vibra Urbana lineup:
  • Agudelo888
  • Anuel AA
  • Arcangel
  • Blessd
  • Boza
  • Cazzu
  • Chris Andrew
  • Dimelo Flow
  • DJ Adoni
  • DJ Camilo
  • DJ Luian
  • Don Omar
  • El Alfa
  • Eladio Carrion
  • Eix
  • Emilia
  • Farina
  • Feid
  • Gigolo y La Exce
  • Hozwal
  • Justin Quiles
  • Kiko El Crazy
  • La Gabi
  • Lenier
  • Luar La L
  • Lunay
  • Lyanno
  • Mario Duran
  • Miky Woodz
  • Mora
  • Mr. Mauricio
  • Myke Towers
  • Nengo Flow
  • Nesi
  • Nio Garcia
  • Omy De Oro
  • Ovi
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Sahir
  • Sech
  • Tiago PZK Tokischa
  • Zion & Lennox
Vibra Urbana. Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19, at Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $169 to $389 via seetickets.us.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Sharking Lot

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation