Super Bowl Halftime Show Should Feature Pitbull, Rick Ross, and Other Real Miami Artists

The NFL is disrespecting Miami's music industry. Last week, the league announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. According to the NFL, Lopez and Shakira are the first artists to come onboard since rapper mogul Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation partnered with the NFL to act as the league's entertainment arm.

Pitbull, AKA Mr. Worldwide, along with Flo Rida and Rick Ross, should really be the headliners of this halftime show. J. Lo and Shakira should be Pitbull’s invited guests since he did songs with them. And Flo Rida should be inviting Trick Daddy, Trina, and other Miami superstars to share the spotlight. The NFL is going about this ass-backward.

Neither Lopez nor Shakira is from Miami. J. Lo is from New York City and lives in the Big Apple with her husband, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Miami, although he's quick to tell people he reps New York. Shakira may live in Miami, but like other celebrities who have a home here, she's looking for tax breaks. Lopez and Shakira don't get involved in social issues that concern the community. They don't volunteer to help the needy. To me, that's a settler. This Super Bowl is supposed to be about showcasing Miami for more reasons than one.

Jay-Z is in violation of the G code. When you go into another man's city, you are supposed to consult with him. In this case, Jay-Z should've had a conversation with me before coming up with this ludicrous idea. The NFL is disrespecting the hard work of black entertainers who have made Miami the center of the rap game. On the NFL Network, league officials said the show is going to promote Latinx culture because Miami is all about Hispanic people. That's a slap in the face to the African-American community, which includes a diverse mix of Bahamian, Jamaican, and Haitian people.

It's an outrage considering the NFL is taking us for a ton of money to host the Super Bowl at Hard Rock. Miami-Dade County is kicking in $10 million in taxpayer funds, the City of Miami is adding $3.3 million, and the City of Miami Beach $1.2 million in fee waivers. The NFL needs Miami because you can't put a price on hosting a big event in the best city in America. The hotels are already packed with visitors in February when the Super Bowl takes place.

This Super Bowl halftime show should be about Miami. This is a rich entertainment community with worldwide entertainers, not some slapdicks. It's totally disrespectful. Shit, I wouldn't be mad if the NFL had landed Ariana Grande because she at least grew up in Boca Raton and can really sing. Jay-Z needs to talk some sense to the NFL. I've said he didn't deserve criticism for linking up with the NFL before he had a chance to start. But he needs to straighten this shit out.

Otherwise, I'll be hopping on that bandwagon calling him a sellout.