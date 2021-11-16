Ultra Music Festival 2022 Phase 2 Lineup: Adam Beyer, Sasha / John Digweed, Tiësto, and More

Three weeks later, the bill has ballooned with today's announcement of the Phase 2 lineup, with headliners Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Jauz B2B Nghtmre, Joseph Capriati, Sasha / John Digweed, Seven Lions, and Tiësto. Ultra will also host the debut of Vintage Culture B2B Claptone and debut festival performances from Ben Nicky presents Xtreme, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Elohim, Gammer, Mija B2B GG Magree, Reinier Zonneveld, and Sullivan King.
In all, the Phase 2 lineup added more than 80 acts to the 2022 festival.
The festival has yet to disclose who will be Sunday's closing act, only dropping hints that it will be "a highly-anticipated performance by one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history."
Ultra is set to move back to Bayfront Park March 25-27, 2022, at Bayfront Park. Its return to downtown Miami should be celebrated by fans who were less than pleased with the move to Virginia Key in 2019 and the logistical headaches it brought.
The festival's return to its longtime home was made possible after organizers and the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, which represents roughly 30,000 residents who live in the condominiums in the Central Business District and the Park West neighborhood, settled their differences.
That said, the festival will still have to navigate political minefields to ensure its continued existence. Politicians and the media are already pointing to tragedies like the recent fatalities at Houston's Astroworld earlier this month to paint all festivals with a broad brush.
One only needs to look at the Miami Herald editorial board's pearl-clutching piece in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy to see how easy it is to imply that every music festival is a deathtrap waiting to happen. Had the paper's morality brigade perused its own past reporting, it would know that after the 2014 gate-crashing incident that left security guard Erica Mack injured, Ultra began employing concrete barriers that are virtually impossible to topple. Water stations have also always been plentiful at the festival.
Tickets for Ultra are on sale, starting at $400 for a three-day general-admission ticket and going as high as $1,500 for the VIP experience.
Here is the full Phase 2 lineup:
- Adam Beyer
- Afrojack
- Armin van Buuren
- Jauz B2B Nghtmre
- Joseph Capriati
- Sasha / John Digweed
- Seven Lions
- Tiësto
- 4B B2B SayMyName
- A Hundred Drums
- Acraze
- Akeos
- Aly & Fila
- Andrew Rayal
- Ann Clue
- ANNA
- Audiofreq
- Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Brennen Grey
- Cedric Gervais
- Vintage Culture B2B Claptone
- Coone
- Da Tweekaz
- Darksiderz
- Darren Styles
- Deniz Bul
- Dubvision
- Elohim (live)
- Florian Picasso
- Forester (live)
- Frank Walker
- FrostTop
- Gammer
- Hannes Bieger (live)
- Hybrid Minds
- Infuze
- Jeffrey Sutorius
- Julian Jordan
- Justin Mylo
- Kraysh
- Kvsh B2B Pontifexx
- Leotrix
- Lil Texas
- Matisse & Sadko
- Matt Nash
- Mija B2b GG Magree
- Moritz Hofbauer
- Nic Fanciulli
- Nitepunk
- Ookay (live)
- Osrin
- Pan-Pot
- Peekaboo
- Pulsatorz
- Reinier Zonneveld (live)
- Riot
- Roni Size
- Saka
- Sam Feldt
- Sander van Doorn
- Solardo
- Space Laces
- Sub Zero Project
- Sullivan King (live)
- Tchami
- Vini Vici
- Wavedash
- Wax Motif
- Whethan
- Whipped Cream
- William Black