Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Phase 2 Lineup: Adam Beyer, Sasha / John Digweed, Tiësto, and More

November 16, 2021 6:01PM

The Ultra Main Stage at the 2019 edition of Ultra Music Festival on Virginia Key
The Ultra Main Stage at the 2019 edition of Ultra Music Festival on Virginia Key Photo by Daniella Mía
Last month, Miami's premier dance-music event, Ultra Music Festival, announced its Phase 1 lineup, which included the likes of Alison Wonderland, Carl Cox, Illenium, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Pendulum, and Sofi Tukker.

Three weeks later, the bill has ballooned with today's announcement of the Phase 2 lineup, with headliners Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Jauz B2B Nghtmre, Joseph Capriati, Sasha / John Digweed, Seven Lions, and Tiësto. Ultra will also host the debut of Vintage Culture B2B Claptone and debut festival performances from Ben Nicky presents Xtreme, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Elohim, Gammer, Mija B2B GG Magree, Reinier Zonneveld, and Sullivan King.

In all, the Phase 2 lineup added more than 80 acts to the 2022 festival.

The festival has yet to disclose who will be Sunday's closing act, only dropping hints that it will be "a highly-anticipated performance by one of the most iconic artists in electronic music history."

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Ultra is set to move back to Bayfront Park March 25-27, 2022, at Bayfront Park. Its return to downtown Miami should be celebrated by fans who were less than pleased with the move to Virginia Key in 2019 and the logistical headaches it brought.

The festival's return to its longtime home was made possible after organizers and the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, which represents roughly 30,000 residents who live in the condominiums in the Central Business District and the Park West neighborhood, settled their differences.

That said, the festival will still have to navigate political minefields to ensure its continued existence. Politicians and the media are already pointing to tragedies like the recent fatalities at Houston's Astroworld earlier this month to paint all festivals with a broad brush.

One only needs to look at the Miami Herald editorial board's pearl-clutching piece in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy to see how easy it is to imply that every music festival is a deathtrap waiting to happen. Had the paper's morality brigade perused its own past reporting, it would know that after the 2014 gate-crashing incident that left security guard Erica Mack injured, Ultra began employing concrete barriers that are virtually impossible to topple. Water stations have also always been plentiful at the festival.


Tickets for Ultra are on sale, starting at $400 for a three-day general-admission ticket and going as high as $1,500 for the VIP experience.

Here is the full Phase 2 lineup:
  • Adam Beyer
  • Afrojack
  • Armin van Buuren
  • Jauz B2B Nghtmre
  • Joseph Capriati
  • Sasha / John Digweed
  • Seven Lions
  • Tiësto
  • 4B B2B SayMyName
  • A Hundred Drums
  • Acraze
  • Akeos
  • Aly & Fila
  • Andrew Rayal
  • Ann Clue
  • ANNA
  • Audiofreq
  • Ben Nicky pres. Xtreme
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
  • Brennen Grey
  • Cedric Gervais
  • Vintage Culture B2B Claptone
  • Coone
  • Da Tweekaz
  • Darksiderz
  • Darren Styles
  • Deniz Bul
  • Dubvision
  • Elohim (live)
  • Florian Picasso
  • Forester (live)
  • Frank Walker
  • FrostTop
  • Gammer
  • Hannes Bieger (live)
  • Hybrid Minds
  • Infuze
  • Jeffrey Sutorius
  • Julian Jordan
  • Justin Mylo
  • Kraysh
  • Kvsh B2B Pontifexx
  • Leotrix
  • Lil Texas
  • Matisse & Sadko
  • Matt Nash
  • Mija B2b GG Magree
  • Moritz Hofbauer
  • Nic Fanciulli
  • Nitepunk
  • Ookay (live)
  • Osrin
  • Pan-Pot
  • Peekaboo
  • Pulsatorz
  • Reinier Zonneveld (live)
  • Riot
  • Roni Size
  • Saka
  • Sam Feldt
  • Sander van Doorn
  • Solardo
  • Space Laces
  • Sub Zero Project
  • Sullivan King (live)
  • Tchami
  • Vini Vici
  • Wavedash
  • Wax Motif
  • Whethan
  • Whipped Cream
  • William Black
Ultra Music Festival 2022. Friday, March 25, through Sunday, March 27, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfesitval.com/tickets.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Honor Delayed

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation