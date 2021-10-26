Ultra Music Festival 2022 Phase 1 Lineup: Kygo, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Gareth Emery, and More

Ultra had been held downtown since 2001, when the area was only busy during working hours on weekdays and turned into a ghost town once commuters went back to their suburban homes. But over the past 20 years, downtown has seen an influx of year-round residents who found themselves attracted to Miami's urban core. That immediately brought about friction between Ultra — as well as the area's nightclubs — and new residents who complained that the noise, traffic, and late-night festivities interfered with their quality of life.
So Ultra and the DNA, which represents roughly 30,000 residents who live in the condominiums in the Central Business District and the Park West neighborhood, settled their differences — and the festival returns to its Bayfront Park for the first time in four years.
And now, with the location secured, Ultra is free to get everyone excited about the upcoming festival.
Today it announced the Phase 1 lineup, which includes Alison Wonderland, Amelie Lens, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Illenium, Knife Party, Kygo, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Tree, Pendulum, Slander featuring Dylan Matthew, Sofi Tukker, and Svdden Death Presents: Voyd.
Also on the bill: Gareth Emery, who will unveil his new album and [analog] live show; Carl Cox, who will debut his Hybrid Live performance; Boris Brejcha, who will host the U.S. debut of his Fcking Serious stage; and Belgian label Dirty Workz, which will curate the festival's first hardstyle stage.
Ultra mainstay A State of Trance (ASOT) will celebrate its tenth anniversary hosting its own stage at the festival. And, for the underground-minded, Ultra's Resistance concept will return with Tale of Us, Camelphat, and Cox. Building on 2019's Resistance Island, the 2022 edition will take over the north perimeter of the grounds, featuring multiple areas, including the Carl Cox Megastructure and the debut of the Cove, a waterfront area overlooking Biscayne Bay.
Tickets are not yet on sale but the details should be announced soon, according to a source.
Below, listed in alphabetical order by act name, is the complete Phase 1 lineup:
- Alesso
- Alison Wonderland
- Amelie Lens
- Boris Brejcha
- Camelphat
- Carl Cox
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Fisher
- Gareth Emery
- Illenium
- Knife Party
- Kygo
- Madeon
- Martin Garrix
- Nicky Romero
- Nina Kraviz
- Oliver Heldens
- Oliver Tree
- Pendulum
- Slander featuring Dylan Matthew
- Sofi Tukker
- Svdden Death presents Voyd
- Tale of Us
- Timmy Trumpet
- Zeds Dead