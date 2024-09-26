 Ultra Miami 2025: Solomun and Anyma Will Perform on Main Stage | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ultra Announces Diynamic Label Takeover for Its 25th Anniversary

Solomun and his label Diynamic will take over the Resistance Megastructure at Ultra next year.
September 26, 2024
Solomun (left) will also grace the main stage alongside Anyma at Ultra next year.
Solomun (left) will also grace the main stage alongside Anyma at Ultra next year. Ultra Music Festival photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

This week, Ultra Music Festival announced that the globetrotting DJ/producer Solomun and his label Diynamic will take over the Resistance Megastructure during the festival's 25th edition next year.

Solomun (real name Mladen Solomun) cofounded Diynamic in 2006. Almost two decades later, the label has featured prominent artists like Stimming, DJ Koze, and Boys Noize's allies, Elax.

Solomun's colleagues Mau P, Chloé Caillet, Rafael Cerato, and Four Tet will join him in Miami for the takeover.

Four Tet has seen much-deserved mainstream acclaim, taking on juggernaut festivals like Lollapalooza, Coachella (with a B3B between himself, Fred Again (stylized Fred Again..), and Skrillex), and EDC Las Vegas, where he managed to drop techno, house, System of a Down, and Avicii's "Levels" without the slightest bit of irony.

Solomun's duties do not end at the Megastructure. Ultra's team added that there will be a debut back-to-back between himself and Italy's Anyma (AKA Matteo Miller, one half of the duo Tale of Us) at Ultra's main stage.

"Operating at the compelling intersection between art, technology, and music, Anyma is a world-renowned, multidisciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats and visionary, one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience have captivated the attention of millions," Ultra said in a statement.

Attendees should expect a riveting audiovisual showcase combined with Anyma's penchant for melodic techno and Solomon's malleability to play anything with a groove.

This is another push by Ultra to showcase the breadth of the main stage outside of EDM. For example, the techno artist Charlotte de Witte played the main stage two years ago.

Solomun's popularity has skyrocketed over the last decade, even earning him a profile piece in the New Yorker. His Solomun +1 residency at Pacha Ibiza is a pinnacle showing on the Island, while the Croatian artist continues to headline festivals and play eighteen-hour club sets.

Ultra returns to Bayfront Park March 28-30. The festival will most likely announce its phase-one lineup later this fall.

Ultra Music Festival 2025. Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $349.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfesitval.com/tickets.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Grant Albert was born and raised in Miami with little intent to move elsewhere. In addition to the New Times, you can read Grant's works on Mixmag, Beatportal, and NPR. Most importantly, he likes music — a lot of music.
Contact: Grant Albert
The Real Story Behind Viral Video of Shakira Walking Off Stage at LIV

Celebrities

The Real Story Behind Viral Video of Shakira Walking Off Stage at LIV

By Zulekha Pitts
Charli XCX Was Leading Pop Music Way Before Brat

Opinion & Commentary

Charli XCX Was Leading Pop Music Way Before Brat

By Jose D. Duran
Xiu Xiu Return to Miami With a New Album

Touring Artists

Xiu Xiu Return to Miami With a New Album

By David Rolland
Club Space Is Back and Still a Beacon for Dance Music

Nightlife

Club Space Is Back and Still a Beacon for Dance Music

By Grant Albert
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation