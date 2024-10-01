 Ultra Miami 2025 Phase One Lineup: John Summit, Carl Cox, Axwell | Miami New Times
Ultra 2025 Phase One Lineup Includes John Summit, Carl Cox, and Axwell

Ultra's 25th edition will feature sets by dance music powerhouses like John Summit, Carl Cox, Above & Beyond, Axwell, and Deadmau5.
October 1, 2024
Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park March 28-30. Photo by Alive Coverage for Ultra Music Festival
Ultra Music Festival has revealed the first phase of its 2025 lineup, and, boy, does it have some crazy sets.

Making not only their Ultra debut but also their Miami debut, John Summit and Dom Dolla are combining forces and bringing their Everything Always project to the Main Stage.

If you haven't heard of John Summit or Dom Dolla, do you even listen to dance music? They're two of the most popular names in EDM right now, with Summit being one of Miami's most famous and well-received transplants. On their own, they have both garnered a fan base of devoted tech-house fans.

Also, for the first time in Ultra's history, Axwell, whom much of the world knows for being a member of the Swedish House Mafia, is playing a solo set on the Main Stage.

In other big firsts, Ultra is set to host the world debut of Deadmau5 and Pendulum's B2B DJ set, the inaugural "Retro5pective" set from Deadmau5, and a special live performance from Pendulum. Though not much has been detailed about the performance, one can assume that this will have Deadmau5 going through the archives and pulling out some classics, while you can expect Pendulum to bring its bass-hitting tracks.

Carl Cox is also set to return to the Resistance Megastructure, debuting a new live show for the festival's 25th anniversary. Cox has performed at the festival since its inception, and it just wouldn't be a proper celebration without the living legend. Last year's festival was the first time Cox skipped out on Ultra, so to have him return is a momentous occasion.

Other highlights include Above & Beyond returning to the festival for the first time since 2018 and Richie Hawtin presenting his "DEX EFX X0X" live show. Ultra will also unveil the festival's first-ever psytrance stage, curated by Vini Vici's Alteza Records.

Other Main Stage headliners include veterans like Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Hardwell, and Afrojack. As previously revealed, Ultra will host the first-ever B2B between Solomun and Anyma.

Last year's festival got off to a shaky start due to a thunderstorm, but it finished strong thanks to some great sets from Calvin Harris, Hardwell, and others.

Below is the full Ultra 2025 Phase 1 lineup:
  • 999999999
  • Above & Beyond
  • Adam Beyer
  • Afrojack
  • Alesso
  • Anyma B2B Solomun
  • Armin van Buuren
  • Artbat
  • Axwell
  • Boris Brejcha
  • Carl Cox
  • Charlotte de Witte
  • Chase and Status
  • Deadmau5 B2B Pendulum
  • Eli Brown
  • Everything Always (Dom Dolla and John Summit)
  • Fort Tet
  • Gesaffelstein
  • Hardwell
  • I Hate Models
  • Lszee
  • Martin Garrix
  • Mau P
  • Miss Monique
  • Nero
  • Nghtmre B2B Sullivan King
  • Richie Hawtin (Live)
  • Solomun
  • Subtronics
  • Tiësto
  • Zedd
  • Zeds Dead
Ultra Music Festival 2025. Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95.
