Tool to Kickstart Spring 2020 Tour in Miami

Metal fans rejoice: Tool has announced a new Spring 2020 North American tour, and it’s kicking off in right here in Miami, the hottest and heaviest city of them all.

The post-metal band announced Monday it’ll be following up its March shows in Oregon and Utah with a full-blown tour through the U.S. and Canada from April to June 2020. The Maynard James Keenan-fronted group will be swinging by the Magic City on Thursday, April 16 for a headlining concert at the American Airlines Arena. Tool will round out its Florida dates with subsequent gigs in Orlando and Tampa on April 17 and 19 respectively.

Tool’s song “7empest” recently netted the band a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. The 15 minute-plus epic served as the closing song on August 2019’s Fear Inoculum, the group’s first full-length LP since 2006’s 10,000 Days.

Cultishly adored indie band Blonde Redhead will be on opening duties for the American Airlines Arena show and the initial leg of Tool’s new tour. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28.

Here are Tool’s recently announced summer 2020 tour dates:

April 16 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

May 1 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

May 4 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 4 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

June 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 7 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

June 10 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

June 12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

June 16 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Tool. With Blonde Redhead. Thursday, April 16, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets will go on sale via ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28.