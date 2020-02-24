Tool to Kickstart Spring 2020 Tour in Miami

Metal fans rejoice: Tool has announced a new Spring 2020 North American tour, and it’s kicking off in right here in Miami, the hottest and heaviest city of them all.
The post-metal band announced Monday it’ll be following up its March shows in Oregon and Utah with a full-blown tour through the U.S. and Canada from April to June 2020. The Maynard James Keenan-fronted group will be swinging by the Magic City on Thursday, April 16 for a headlining concert at the American Airlines Arena. Tool will round out its Florida dates with subsequent gigs in Orlando and Tampa on April 17 and 19 respectively.
Tool’s song “7empest” recently netted the band a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. The 15 minute-plus epic served as the closing song on August 2019’s Fear Inoculum, the group’s first full-length LP since 2006’s 10,000 Days.
Cultishly adored indie band Blonde Redhead will be on opening duties for the American Airlines Arena show and the initial leg of Tool’s new tour. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28.
Here are Tool’s recently announced summer 2020 tour dates:
April 16 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
April 17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
April 25 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
May 1 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
May 4 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 - Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 4 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
June 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 7 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
June 10 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
June 12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
June 16 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Tool. With Blonde Redhead. Thursday, April 16, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets will go on sale via ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!