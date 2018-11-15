Get Trashed While Picking Up Trash at the Wynwood Yard

This Saturday, the Wynwood Yard, Debris Free Oceans, and the Underline Collective will host Pub Crawl Pick Up, beginning at Wynwood Brewing Company and ending at the Yard. The event aims to beautify Wynwood while also making an impact on Biscayne Bay and Miami’s beaches.

The events began last August and are hosted bimonthly. In the past, they have featured organizations such as Miami Waterkeeper, Slow Food Miami, and Surfrider Miami.

Julie Frans, director of culinary and community programs at the Wynwood Yard, is one of the organizers of the Pub Crawl Pick Up series.

"The idea was that we wanted to engage our customers in Wynwood with the idea that no matter where you are, either on the beach or inland, that your actions make a difference," Frans says. "People don't realize inland trash eventually makes its way from city centers to our waterways, and the storm drains are connected to our oceans and bays. We want to make sure people understand that connection and their impact."

Attendees will travel through the Wynwood Arts District, cleaning as they go, and make pit stops along the way to eat, drink, and enjoy music. Included in the $20 ticket price is a reusable Klean Kanteen cup for a complimentary beer at the beginning and end of the cleanup.

Participants will also receive $1 back on every draft beer purchased at the Bar at the Yard. Trash bags, gloves, and pickers will be provided.

Frans says there's always garbage to be found, and past participants have found all kinds of refuse, including tires, bottles, and glass, but they also concentrate on scooping up refuse that typically ends up in the ocean, such as straws, wrappers, and cigarette butts.

"We try to weigh trash and aim to pick up around 250 to 450 pounds each time. It's tedious and a lot of work to pick up the little things, but those are the ones that cause the most damage," she says. "We'll usually fill about 12 trash bags."

Since its inception, the Yard has focused on increasing sustainability efforts and instituted house rules for a greener, more mindful way of operating. The venue's Styrofoam-free policy and ban on plastic straws have always been a part of the experience there, but the Bar at the Yard also offers reusable glassware and a similar $1 discount on glasses of wine.

Frans says the event is about incentivizing people to make decisions that are more responsible and that make a lasting impression. Funds raised will be invested back into the Yard's partner organizations. The Yard is giving $5 back to Debris Free Oceans and its secondary partners.

"I think it's a neat opportunity for people to do good for the community while having a great time," Frans says. "People come out to have fun and meet like-minded people while making connections. It feels good to do good for others, and you can see people's perspective change after participating and connect that the urban environment directly affects our oceans and beaches."

Pub Crawl Pick Up. With Debris Free Oceans and the Underline Collective. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20. The event is kid- and dog-friendly.