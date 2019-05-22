The Citadel Offers Not Only Food but Also Rooftop Entertainment

When the Citadel opened its food hall in Miami's Little River neighborhood this past February, Adriano Salucci, the director of events and programming, knew there was more to be done with the venue. There was always a long-term vision of creating a community gathering place for dining, shopping, and entertainment.

That vision is becoming a reality with the launch of the Citadel’s Summer Series on the Rooftop, its newly minted entertainment space. With 5,000 square feet and seating for more than 200, it’s the ideal spot to enjoy a cocktail at the bar, listen to live music or DJs, take in a health-and-wellness class, or attend a family-friendly event.

Along with the bar's debut last week, the Citadel also kicked off its Live Rooftop Sessions, presented by Miami’s trombone sensation Chad Bernstein, cofounder of Guitars Over Guns, who can be seen playing around town with Spam Allstars and Suenalo.

Bernstein will curate and perform for the weekly live music series, happening Wednesdays from 8 to 11 p.m. There's also the weekly party This End Up, presented by Patrick Walsh & Friends on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Chad Bernstein welcomes the crowd to the Live Rooftop Sessions' kickoff. Karli Evans @allseeingmedia

“I’m curating and hosting and will be playing a bit throughout with most of the bands that come through when they ask me to,” Bernstein says. “What excites me is the opportunity to build community and deepen both the awareness and appreciation of the incredible wealth of artistic talent we have in Miami. The Citadel’s Live Rooftop Sessions are a great platform to help rewrite the narrative of Miami as a city with talent as diverse and magical as the community.”

The rooftop space is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 to 11 p.m. It's a relaxing spot to take in expansive views of downtown Miami and the surrounding neighborhoods. Lush greenery around the bar and terrace adds warmth, and the inviting umbrellas shade elegant patio tables and chairs. The space is also equipped with removable covers to deal with Miami's unpredictable weather, because the show must go on.

The Citadel's rooftop offers lovely city views and a welcoming, inviting space to gather. Karli Evans @allseeingmedia

Aside from programming on the rooftop, the Citadel also hosts live music inside its food hall every Saturday night from 6 to 10 and recently introduced the Pivot Market, a retail space that features a rotating group of vendors focused on sustainability.

“Music is just one component of the entertainment here," Salucci says. "Our goal is to create a community-centric gathering place for great artisanal food, handcrafted cocktails, maker-driven retail, and culturally immersive experiences."

There’s much more to come at the Citadel this year, so anytime you stop by for a bite, a cocktail, a rooftop show, or some sustainable shopping, you might encounter something new.

The Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-989-8601; thecitadelmiami.com. Follow the Citadel on Facebook (@TheCitadelMIA) or visit its Eventbrite page for more on the upcoming events.