Guide to Record Store Day 2019 Events in South Florida

The vinyl holiday known as Record Store Day, or RSD, is upon us. Collectors will line up early to nab exclusive releases and flip through stacks upon stacks of records for that rare find this Saturday, which marks the 12th edition of the annual independent record store extravaganza. There's much to celebrate this year, with vinyl revenue in 2018 the highest it's been since 1988. But independent record stores still need your support, so head to these participating South Florida shops and enjoy the sales and festivities surrounding vinyl Christmas.

Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl

Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl. When better to visit this used-vinyl shop in its new Allapattah home than on Record Store Day? Expect specials on used records — or, as the store affectionately calls them, "preloved." Bonus: Free Pabst Blue Ribbon beer will be available till it runs out. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 3430 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-575-9160; brooklynvintageandvinyl .shop.

Lucky Records

Lucky Records. The record store at 1-800-Lucky is celebrating with an all-day party on its popular patio. DJs Got Now, Klassik, and Maneuvers will spin outside while collectors flip through Lucky's 3,000-plus record selection inside. The Wynwood shop will offer diggers' delight boxes geared toward sample-based producers, and shoppers hard up for cash will enjoy the dollar bins. 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, April 13, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; luckyrecordsmiami.com.

Radio-Active Records

Radio-Active Records. DJ sets will kick off bright and early when doors open at 8 a.m. and won't stop till the music panel hosted by Erin Lee of 104.3 the Shark starts at 7 p.m. Take advantage of the sidewalk sale, where items will be ten for $1, and the free beverages. You can also win concert tickets courtesy of the Fillmore Miami Beach. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com.

Sweat Records

Sweat Records. The early bird gets the vinyl worm: Those in line before 7 a.m. can call dibs on special releases. Enjoy DJ sets by Gulfstream, Pam Jones, and DJ Hottpants, along with a Tito’s Handmade Vodka sampling session, while you dig through the Little Haiti store's selection. Meanwhile, next door, Churchill's Pub will host one last all-ages Record Store Day show in collaboration with Sweat Records — performers include Suzie Analogue, Richie Hell, and Palomino Blond — before Sweat moves to a new location in the coming months. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecords.com. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave, Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Technique Records

Technique Records. At Technique, RSD is a day to support not only local record stores but also local record labels. Head to the Upper Eastside shop — named Miami's best record store by New Times in 2018 — for a local label showcase presented by Mango Hill Records, Omnidisc, and Space Tapes. Every Omnidisc purchase comes with Technique’s RSD record tote. Enjoy giveaways throughout the day and a full bar courtesy of Gramps. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com.

We Got the Beats

We Got the Beats and We Got the Beats Too. RSD at these two stores has sort of a Black Friday feel. Expect an early opening time, door-buster deals, numbered wristbands to keep things orderly, and eager customers lined up before the stores open. DJs Funktual and Aaron will spin at the Fort Lauderdale shop, and Mongoose Triple Threat and VJ Barry Browder will perform at the Lauderhill location. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at We Got the Beats, 5130 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 2, Fort Lauderdale; 954-671-9482; and We Got the Beats Too, 4588 N. University Dr., Lauderhill, 954-395-6520; wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com.

Yesterday and Today.

Yesterday and Today. Miami-Dade's oldest record store — in business 30-plus years — is also among South Florida's most beloved. Fans flocking to this shop near Tropical Park on Record Store Day will be rewarded with free soda to sip while they peruse the stacks. Yesterday and Today will also raffle off rare and vintage vinyl throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 9274 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-554-1020; vintagerecords.com.