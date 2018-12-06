Matthias Meyer Traveled From Berlin to Play Two Miami Art Week Parties

Like a “one in, one out” door at a busy nightclub, German DJ/producer Matthias Meyer is set to depart Berlin for a U.S. and Brazil mini-tour. His girlfriend returns the same day at the same time. Like two love boats passing in the night, they will miss each other. Meyer has a little to-do list to knock out ahead of his departure. He wants to freshen up the pad for her return and visit the studio for final prep.

“I was out late last night recording a DJ mix for the Diynamic Music [record label]. I need to do some organizing, cleaning, and prepare some music. I will do all — when we are done, I will call to ask for a cleaner and go to the studio,” Meyer laughs.