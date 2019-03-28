Gareth Emery's Laserface Party Will Live Up to Its Name

If there’s one problem with hundreds of the world’s best DJs coming to town every year for Miami Music Week, it’s this: How in hell do fans choose which events to attend?

The embarrassment of riches is a good problem to have, of course, with every lineup delivering cutting-edge beats. But British DJ/producer Gareth Emery’s Laserface Miami event stands out for its visuals — namely, a world-class laser show that promises to greatly enhance ravers’ sensory experiences.

“It’s the best lasers you’ve ever seen,” says Emery, who'll bring his party — including Tritonal, Omnia, Emma Hewitt, Gabriel & Dresden, and Luccio — to Mana Wynwood this Friday night. “That might sound boastful, but it’s just true. Our show designer, Anthony Garcia, is just an absolute wizard when it comes to lasers. So not only will we have an absolutely mind-boggling amount of lasers, but they’ll be perfectly synced to my set.”