Calle Ocho 2018EXPAND
Calle Ocho 2018
Karli Evans

The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Liz Tracy | March 8, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

9 Mile Music Fest, with Nas, Julian Marley, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Busy Signal, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and others. Julian Marley is "just taking it easy in Miami" when New Times calls him in the afternoon, which is hardly surprising for a spliff-roasting Rastafarian. He takes his sweet time, by Jah, even with making the music that's so integral to his spirituality: On January 25, he released As I Am, his first album since 2009's Awake. "Time does get away from you when you're not paying attention," he says, laughing. "It wasn't like I was thinking, Oh, I need to do something now — it's been ten years. The inspiration comes. I don't think I'll be taking any more breaks like that, but the inspiration takes time. You don't want to rush music." He's bringing back 9 Mile Music Fest this year. Read the full interview here. Saturday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 9milemusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $60 for general admission and $175 for VIP. Bring four canned goods to donate.

305 Day Block Party. March 5 is the best day of the year — it's 3/05, bro! To honor Miami's badass area code,
the kind folks at 3:05 Cafecito are bringing us the sixth-annual 305 Day Block Party. Unfortunately, March 5 fell on a Tuesday this year, so this party is happening this Saturday instead. The event will include food, art, and craft vendors, as well as a performance by the one and only Trick Daddy. 3:05 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Leah Arts District, 1501 E. Tenth Ave., Hialeah. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Blake Shelton. Your favorite coach on The Voice (sorry, Adam Levine) — Blake Shelton — is set to rock the BB&T Center. The stop is part of the Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour, where Shelton is bringing some of his best buds and heroes out on the road. Among those popping up throughout the tour are Laure Alaina, Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, and John Anderson. All of the friends and heroes will perform at the Sunrise gig. 7 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25 to $433.25.

Gary Clark Jr. There are artists who sing about partying, artists who sing about gangs, and artists who sing about cats. Then there are those who change the world. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Gary Clark Jr. hopes to be one of the latter. Since 2011, Clark has brandished his passions through searing guitar licks and catchy melodies, making a name for himself in the blues scene via emotive techniques reminiscent of his earliest idol. “When I first heard Jimi Hendrix, it changed my life,” says Clark, who is low-key and soft-spoken. “It changed the way that I heard a guitar being played.” His latest album, This Land, was released February 22, and Clark will kick off the supporting tour in South Florida. Read the full interview with Gary Clark Jr. here. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $42.50 via livenation.com.

Calle Ocho. For folks outside the Magic City, Calle Ocho is a mystical place. Miamians get to live its cultural awesomeness every day — and we throw down big-time once a year. It's time for that throwdown: Carnaval Miami's Calle Ocho festival is this weekend. For 2019, there will be 20 blocks of food, vendors, and jams, with ten stages of tunes to get rumps moving. Maluma, Pitbull, and Nicky Jam all got their start here, so which acts will you see this year before they become megafamous? 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on SW Eighth Street from SW 12th to 27th Avenue, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

 
Liz Tracy holds a master's degree in religion from Florida State University. She has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Ocean Drive. She spent three years as New Times Broward-Palm Beach's music editor and is currently the managing editor of Tom Tom Magazine.

