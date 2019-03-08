The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

9 Mile Music Fest, with Nas, Julian Marley, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Busy Signal, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and others. Julian Marley is "just taking it easy in Miami" when New Times calls him in the afternoon, which is hardly surprising for a spliff-roasting Rastafarian. He takes his sweet time, by Jah, even with making the music that's so integral to his spirituality: On January 25, he released As I Am, his first album since 2009's Awake. "Time does get away from you when you're not paying attention," he says, laughing. "It wasn't like I was thinking, Oh, I need to do something now — it's been ten years. The inspiration comes. I don't think I'll be taking any more breaks like that, but the inspiration takes time. You don't want to rush music." He's bringing back 9 Mile Music Fest this year. Read the full interview here. Saturday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 9milemusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $60 for general admission and $175 for VIP. Bring four canned goods to donate.

305 Day Block Party. March 5 is the best day of the year — it's 3/05, bro! To honor Miami's badass area code,

the kind folks at 3:05 Cafecito are bringing us the sixth-annual 305 Day Block Party. Unfortunately, March 5 fell on a Tuesday this year, so this party is happening this Saturday instead. The event will include food, art, and craft vendors, as well as a performance by the one and only Trick Daddy. 3:05 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Leah Arts District, 1501 E. Tenth Ave., Hialeah. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Blake Shelton. Your favorite coach on The Voice (sorry, Adam Levine) — Blake Shelton — is set to rock the BB&T Center. The stop is part of the Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour, where Shelton is bringing some of his best buds and heroes out on the road. Among those popping up throughout the tour are Laure Alaina, Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, and John Anderson. All of the friends and heroes will perform at the Sunrise gig. 7 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25 to $433.25.