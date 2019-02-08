 


International Noise Conference 2018
International Noise Conference 2018
Alex Markow

The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Liz Tracy | February 8, 2019 | 8:00am
International Noise Conference. The International Noise Conference (INC) has become a monumental staple in Miami. The annual fest, which boasts acts from all over the globe doing exactly the opposite of what most people might expect from a live show, draws motley crowds from every corner of South Florida to Churchill's Pub in Little Haiti. If the phrase "noise music" is alien to you, you'd do well to attend a night (or two or five) of this year's rambunctious showcase, which presents more than 200 artists performing for 15 minutes or less. INC continues through the weekend. Read the full article about INC 2019 here. Tuesday through Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com; squelchers.net/inc.htm. Admission is free.

GroundUp Music Festival. GroundUp Music Festival is an intimate music event with a megafest lineup. Headlining this year's three-day affair are Snarky Puppy, Andrew Bird, Lalah Hathaway, Richard Bona, and David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band. Some of the artists also have interactive workshops, so you can complement your rockin' with some learnin'. Read an interview with the great Andrew Bird here. Friday through Sunday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission costs $85 for one-day tickets and $225 for three-day passes via festival.groundupmusic.net.

Tribalistas. Brazil's Tribalistas released their self-titled debut album in 2002. It garnered worldwide recognition and a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Album in Portuguese. Due to the busy schedules of the three artists, each managing a successful solo music career, there were no shows, tours, or even interviews following the release of their first album. More than 15 years later and a huge surprise to fans, the band reunited to issue its second album last August and has finally embarked on a long-awaited tour. In a rare occurrence, Tribalistas will perform two nights — this Friday and Saturday — one of which is already sold out, at the Fillmore. Read the full story about the Brazilian supergroup here. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $48 to $98 via livenation.com.

Catwalk: A Night of Vogue. That sashay better be on point, because it's time for Catwalk: A Night of Vogue. The sixth edition of the popular catwalk event has found a new home at 1306. Among the many categories in which guests may participate are runway, realness, face, bizarre, and vogue performance. And you can take home some dough for bringing your A-game. This is what you've been practicing for in your bedroom your entire life. 11 p.m. Saturday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission costs $10 at the door.

Big Freedia. Whether you're already a huge fan of New Orleans bounce rapper Big Freedia or just learning about her intense talent, you'll want to stretch your legs and butt before heading to her show at Gramps this Saturday night. Born Freddie Ross and raised singing in a church choir, she has done it all — starred in her own reality show, written a book, and had voice roles in Beyoncé's "Formation" video and at the opening of Bey's live shows, in addition to owning an interior design company. Big Freedia puts on a must-see show where anything goes and dressing to impress is on the agenda. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $20 to $45.

 
Liz Tracy holds a master's degree in religion from Florida State University. She has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Ocean Drive. She spent three years as New Times Broward-Palm Beach's music editor and is currently the managing editor of Tom Tom Magazine.

