The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

International Noise Conference. The International Noise Conference (INC) has become a monumental staple in Miami. The annual fest, which boasts acts from all over the globe doing exactly the opposite of what most people might expect from a live show, draws motley crowds from every corner of South Florida to Churchill's Pub in Little Haiti. If the phrase "noise music" is alien to you, you'd do well to attend a night (or two or five) of this year's rambunctious showcase, which presents more than 200 artists performing for 15 minutes or less. INC continues through the weekend. Read the full article about INC 2019 here. Tuesday through Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com; squelchers.net/inc.htm. Admission is free.

GroundUp Music Festival. GroundUp Music Festival is an intimate music event with a megafest lineup. Headlining this year's three-day affair are Snarky Puppy, Andrew Bird, Lalah Hathaway, Richard Bona, and David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band. Some of the artists also have interactive workshops, so you can complement your rockin' with some learnin'. Read an interview with the great Andrew Bird here. Friday through Sunday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission costs $85 for one-day tickets and $225 for three-day passes via festival.groundupmusic.net.