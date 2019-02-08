The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

International Noise Conference. The International Noise Conference (INC) has become a monumental staple in Miami. The annual fest, which boasts acts from all over the globe doing exactly the opposite of what most people might expect from a live show, draws motley crowds from every corner of South Florida to Churchill's Pub in Little Haiti. If the phrase "noise music" is alien to you, you'd do well to attend a night (or two or five) of this year's rambunctious showcase, which presents more than 200 artists performing for 15 minutes or less. INC continues through the weekend. Read the full article about INC 2019 here. Tuesday through Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com; squelchers.net/inc.htm. Admission is free.
GroundUp Music Festival. GroundUp Music Festival is an intimate music event with a
Tribalistas. Brazil's Tribalistas released their self-titled debut album in 2002. It garnered worldwide recognition and a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Album in Portuguese. Due to the busy schedules of the three artists, each managing a successful solo music career, there were no shows, tours, or even interviews following the release of their first album. More than 15 years later and a huge surprise to fans, the band reunited to issue its second album last August and has finally embarked on a long-awaited tour. In a rare occurrence, Tribalistas will perform two nights — this Friday and Saturday — one of which is already sold out, at the Fillmore. Read the full story about the Brazilian supergroup here. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $48 to $98 via livenation.com.
Catwalk: A Night of Vogue. That sashay better
Big Freedia. Whether you're already a huge fan of New Orleans bounce rapper Big Freedia or just learning about her intense talent, you'll want to stretch your legs and butt before heading to her show at Gramps this Saturday night. Born Freddie Ross and raised singing in a church choir, she has done it all — starred in her own reality show, written a book, and had voice roles in Beyoncé's "Formation" video and at the opening of Bey's live shows, in addition to owning an interior design company. Big Freedia puts on a must-see show where anything goes and dressing to impress is on the agenda. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $20 to $45.
