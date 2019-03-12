Legendary Party Purveyor Elrow Lands in Miami With the Enchanted Forest

Ultra Music Festival might perennially hog all the hype during Miami Music Week, but the hottest ticket this year is undoubtedly the blowout bash the Enchanted Forest, set for March 30 at Mana Wynwood. And it won’t cost you hundreds of dollars.

It’s an Elrow event. Those who know the name will do whatever it takes to be there. For those who have never experienced a show by this crew of legendary party purveyors, prepare to be flabbergasted.

Imagine: A Lewis Carroll opium dream meets the wackiest of Dr. Seuss' characters in Tim Burton’s nightmarishly beautiful world, but in Day-Glo colors. You'll see Mad Hatters, giant chameleons, and all kinds of larger-than-life fairy-tale characters — maybe even Seuss' Sneetches or Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid.