Lola Marsh Is the Foo Fighters/Edith Piaf Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed

It’s almost impossible not to fall in love with Lola Marsh. With lush sounds and captivating vocals, the Israeli pop-rock duo creates an enchanting and fantasy-like ambiance that has catapulted the band into the indie-music scene.

Lead singer Yael Cohen and multi-instrumentalist Gil Landau are residents of Tel Aviv. The two met serendipitously and discovered a mutual love for the Foo Fighters. Later, after performing together on Landau’s birthday, they decided they needed to unite to create something new.

Speaking to New Times from Tel Aviv, Cohen and Landau say their unique sound is influenced by a wide range of artists and genres, from Fleet Foxes and Sufjan Stevens to spaghetti westerns and moody blues. You can hear in Cohen’s vocals a resemblance to Lana Del Rey, but with subtle hints of Edith Piaf. An old-school sound pervades their music — the blending of modern and old to create something original. And, yes, they've incorporated the explosive style of the Foo Fighters, though you might not hear it at first.