Lola Marsh Is the Foo Fighters/Edith Piaf Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed

It’s almost impossible not to fall in love with Lola Marsh. With lush sounds and captivating vocals, the Israeli pop-rock duo creates an enchanting and fantasy-like ambiance that has catapulted the band into the indie-music scene.
Lead singer Yael Cohen and multi-instrumentalist Gil Landau are residents of Tel Aviv. The two met serendipitously and discovered a mutual love for the Foo Fighters. Later, after performing together on Landau’s birthday, they decided they needed to unite to create something new.
Speaking to New Times from Tel Aviv, Cohen and Landau say their unique sound is influenced by a wide range of artists and genres, from Fleet Foxes and Sufjan Stevens to spaghetti westerns and moody blues. You can hear in Cohen’s vocals a resemblance to Lana Del Rey, but with subtle hints of Edith Piaf. An old-school sound pervades their music — the blending of modern and old to create something original. And, yes, they've incorporated the explosive style of the Foo Fighters, though you might not hear it at first.
“We both love Foo Fighters so much, and you can’t hear it in our music, but if I can really think about it, I think Foo Fighters have this epic vibe in their albums... In songs like 'Come Alive' and 'Let It Die,' at the
The content of the songs on their debut album, last year's Remember Roses, also spans a wide swath of topics. Lyrics come from not only experiences and moments in their own lives but also the things they witness vicariously, whether a scene in a Wes Anderson film or a song or even an interesting person they meet while traveling the world.
“I think we are both really romantic people. We really like the orchestral vibe; we love old songs and soundtracks,” Cohen says.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Their talents as Lola Marsh have taken them to Europe and North America to play festivals such as Primavera Sound and South by Southwest. They also had the opportunity to perform a cover of Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s "Something Stupid" for the hit show Better Call Saul, which they say was an inspiring experience. It was also the first time Landau actually sang, which he says was a “great and big challenge.”
The two have been working on their second album, spending their days writing and recording when they’re not performing. Asked if any new music is on the horizon, they cryptically say, "Maybe soon." For now, they're preparing to embark on the last leg of their North American tour, opening for Milky Chance, and will make their final stop performing a headlining show at Prism Creative Group’s the Listening Den at Ace Props Thursday, October 11, which will mark the band’s first time in South Florida.
At their shows, the two say, audiences can "disconnect from the outside world" and join in the story the duo is trying to portray. Cohen says, “We always want the people and us to forget where we are... to experience the show and the music on different levels."
Lola Marsh. With Jacob Jeffries. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 11, at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; propshopmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!