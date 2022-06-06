The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: The Black Crowes, EarthGang, Sébastien Léger, and More

This week, hip-hop duo EarthGang takes the stage at Revolution Live, blues rockers the Black Crowes' Shake Your Money Maker Tour stops at Hard Rock Live, and French house DJ Sébastien Léger takes over ATV Records.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 6

Jazz Jam: With Andrew Amengor Trio, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Oigo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, June 7

EarthGang: With Mike Dimes and Pigeons & Planes, 7 p.m., $30.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Ryan Hollander: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, June 8

The Gilmour Project: 7 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Lindsey Blair: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nico Cerban: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, June 9

The Black Crowes: With Drivin N Cryin, 8 p.m., $65-$135. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Ido Morali and Uriah Klapter: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Joe Maz: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Krishna: 8 p.m., Free. Terras, 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami, 305-204-1793, lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami/little-havana/restaurant/terras.

No Coffin: With Swamp, Devalued, Los Reyes Bong Death, and Antifaces., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Pan-Floridian: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rob Keith, Mick Nenezic, and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ryan Castro: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Sébastien Léger: 10 p.m., $19.99-$25. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

T.S.O.L.: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Tears for Fears: With Garbage., 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Friday, June 10

Bia: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Claptone: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Fox Gloves, Laika, and Frogs Show Mercy: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

French Montana: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Gene Farris: 9 p.m., $0-$500. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Kid Rock: 7 p.m., $45-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Laguna: 8 p.m., Free. Terras, 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami, 305-204-1793, lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami/little-havana/restaurant/terras.

Mandrake and Daniel Cowel: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Moneda Dura: 10 p.m., $40-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

The Pan-Floridian: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Robert Glasper: 8 p.m., $55-$85. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Slim Glasses: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Slippery When Wet - Bon Jovi Tribute: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tokischa: 9 p.m., $35-$125. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Tornado Wallace: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ultra Naté: 8 p.m., Free-$20. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Walk the Line - Johnny Cash Tribute: 8 p.m., $29.91-$43.93. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Will Clarke and Stacey Pullen: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Wynwood Pride: With Azealia Banks, Marina, Slayyyter, Cupcakke, and others., 5 p.m., $50-$250. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Saturday, June 11

Acraze: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Dosem: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Double Touch: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ennio Skoto and Austen Van Der Bleek: 8 p.m., Free. Terras, 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami, 305-204-1793, lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami/little-havana/restaurant/terras.

Jus-Ed and Mystic Bill: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Landivar: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lip Service: With Anane Vega., 9 p.m. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Paco Osuna and Eli & Fur: 11 p.m., $20-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Paloma San Basilio: 8 p.m., $57.99-$196.99. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Paradise Soul Fest: 7 p.m., $45-$125. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Quintino: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Robert Glasper: 8 p.m., $55-$85. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Russ: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com. 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Siudy Garrido Gala Flamenca: 8 p.m., $35-$250. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Wynwood Pride: With Azealia Banks, Marina, Slayyyter, Cupcakke, and others., 5 p.m., $50-$250. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Sunday, June 12

Alex Sensation: 12 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lucky Lou: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tiki Flores: 7 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.