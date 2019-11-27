Ten Artists Worth Checking Out at Rakastella 2019

Some are coming from as far as London, Montreal, Glasgow, and even Bulgaria. Others make their home right here in Miami. But for these DJs, the destination on Saturday, December 7 is the same: Virginia Key, where Rakastella has once again assembled one of the most tasteful dance music lineups you'll find anywhere around the globe. It's Art Week's unofficial closing party, and if you're not there, you're missing out. We've chosen ten of our favorites below.

Ashley Venom Photo by Devin Christopher

Ashley Venom

One of Miami's very own: While Ashley Solage is well-known in the city's underground scene for her work with III Points, Space Tapes, and the (F)empower collective, she's also been striking out on her own as a DJ under the moniker Ashley Venom. Her recent mixes for the likes of Discwoman and Rinse FM showcase a proclivity for punishingly heavy, electro-tinged techno, a surefire antidote for those looking for something a little darker on Rakastella's lineup.

EXPAND Ben UFO Photo by An++e Kokalj

Ben UFO

If any DJ's reputation ought to precede them, it's Ben UFO. For the unenlightened: he's one of the few DJs on the underground circuit that doesn't produce, but he's made up for it by running the venerable Hessle Audio label for years. Founded around the dubstep scene in mid-2000s London — think "Midnight Request Line" by Skream, not Skrillex — the label (and Ben, in mixes for Rinse FM) expanded beyond this initial sound to cover the whole range of UK electronic music, from house and garage to techno and grime. They broke artists like Joy Orbison and Blawan, and released the first EP by James Blake (he wasn't always a singer). He knows a thing or two about curating music, and his sets show it.

EXPAND Call Super Photo by Adlan Mansri

Call Super

Originally hailing from London, Call Super mixes from the perspective of a certified club culture lifer. In a 2018 interview with New Times , he discusses how going to squat raves in the city and taking ecstasy for the first were formative experiences for him. His sets usually comprise of a smooth blend of house and techno with some attention-grabbing R&B, jazz, and reggae cuts thrown in for good measure. Meanwhile, his own albums — such as 2017's Arpo — blend atmospheric, leftfield production with more analog touches such as woodwind recordings made by his father.

Danny Daze Photo by @vvaeske

Danny Daze

Your fest ain't shit till it's had some Danny in it! The international electro master, Omnidisc label head, and certified 305-'til-he-dies lifer will be back in town for Rakastella, and his sets are always a must-attend. The DJ-producer has always repped his hometown, and the distinctive beats of Miami are fundamental to his creative process. Go see it for yourself if you haven't already.

Eclair Fifi

What makes Eclair Fifi's sets so distinctive is her anything-goes attitude and genre agnostic approach. Balearic, Italo, acid, bizarre house tracks you may never hear again — as long as it's cool, this talented Scottish DJ will play it. It's this state of mind that makes her a perfect fit for the LuckyMe collective, along with the likes of Hudson Mohawke, S-Type, and others. In addition to radio sets for everyone from pirate stations to NTS, she's also a graphic designer and record label head; her recently-launched River Rapid imprint has put out releases from artists including Afrodeutsche and Santiago Salazar.

Jayda G

Growing up as both the only black girl and Jewish girl in her rural British Columbia town, Jayda G pursued a career in biology before her career in dance music started to take off. Originally a fixture in the vibrant Vancouver scene, she moved to Berlin to pursue a post-grad degree and turned to music as a way to make money (imagine, making money from doing music! Isn't Europe wild?). Her sets focus on disco and house music, with the occasional classic from artists such as the Gap Band or Black Box thrown in to stand out from the deep cuts.

KiNK

Global dance culture reaches far nowadays, even into the most isolated states of the former Eastern Bloc. Hailing from Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, Kink, AKA Strahil Velchev, got into house and techno through cassette recordings of radio sets and pirated albums. Today, he's known as one of the biggest hardware aficionados on the international circuit. He doesn't just play tracks: He supplements them with sequencers, drum machines, samplers, and all sorts of contraptions. Check out one of his Boiler Room sets and you'll see him working a table full of blinking lights, buttons, and keyboards. The amazing thing is, he knows exactly how to work each one to their maximum sonic potential.

EXPAND Marie Davidson Photo by John Londono

Marie Davidson

Hailing from the same lineage of Montreal-based electronic artists that produced Tiga and Jacques Greene, Marie Davidson has made an odd career in dance music out of, well, hating it. Her most recent solo LPs, Adieu au dancefloor and 2018's Working Class Woman, both contained a melancholy and critical streak. It's palpable on her absolute banger "Work It," with its stark lyrics wringing dark laughs out of a workaholic state of mind. "From Monday to Friday, Friday to Sunday, I love it. I work," she sardonically declares. Now, even after a Grammy-nominated Soulwax remix of "Work It" began burning through the clubs, she's declared an end to her personal rat race. She announced her retirement from club music earlier this year, and Rakastella will mark her first public appearance since her last live show in September. She'll still be releasing music — she recently released an EP with her minimal wave duo Essaie Pas — but if you want to see her DJ, Rakastella might be your one and only chance.

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Hailing from Germany's own "Motor City" — Stuttgart, home of Porsche and Mercedes-Benz — Danilo Plessow grew up playing jazz in his school band and takes heavy influence from genres conceived by black Americans such as soul and funk. He's since become one of the world's foremost disco specialists, integrating touches of house and techno into his soulful selections with his many vintage drum machines. Rakastella 2019 will be his first-ever appearance in Miami.

Palms Trax

Best known for releasing the first record on celebrated English imprint Lobster Theremin with his epochal Equation EP, Palms Trax's clean, semi-nostalgic brand of house is invigorating, colorful, and, one could argue, epoch-defining. His sound is big, but not "big room," and not ambient enough to compare with the likes of DJ Seinfeld, but it still speaks for the new class of outsider house aficionados that left an impression over the last decade; Palms Trax and his musical kin manage to look back while pushing their own style forward. This mentality carries over to his DJ sets, which feature sporadic Italo, acid, and classics cuts alongside newer dance floor-ready bangers.

Rakastella. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.com. Tickets cost $45 to $225 via residentadvisor.net.