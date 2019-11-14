Rybo and Lubelski Bring a Passion for Percussion to Floyd

When Percomaniacs label heads Rybo and Lubelski embarked on their first Florida tour back in February, they had to get creative. Both of their credit cards had been hit with fraud alerts, and the DJ duo were stranded at the Tallahassee airport without a way to rent a car for their journey to Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. The quick-thinking beatmakers eventually realized that U-Haul accepts debit cards for rentals, and soon enough, they found themselves steering a 20-foot box truck across the state.

This kind of resourcefulness and ceaseless commitment has underscored Rybo and Lubelski's careers as DJ-producers, and has helped to position their record label Percomaniacs as a curatorial force for house and techno music in their native California scene and beyond. Before their current label took off, longtime friends Ryan Bohnet and Jake Lubell — Rybo and Lubelski respectively — had been collaborating on music for years. Although they'd previously founded a fledgling label alongside four other Los Angeles cohorts, a fateful trip to Coachella's 2018 edition spurred the idea of starting Percomaniacs.

“We were driving home after watching Jamie Jones absolutely slay Coachella, and we thought to ourselves that we needed to be our own bosses and not have to answer to anyone,” Lubelski says.

The Los Angeles neighbors went straight to their studio and started stacking enough original material to launch a proper imprint. The label’s name stems from their shared love of percussion, and their “Addicted To Drums” mantra can be heard across their smattering of house and techno releases. Rybo coined the phrase “bongos not bangers” to succinctly explain their passion for groove-driven tracks with staying power.

“We’re not just looking to make people pump their fists, we also want to make something that has replayability and substance,” Lubelski explains.

“We like to make our own trends,” Rybo adds, “and put out timeless house music.” He and Lubelski will be reveling in their drum-oriented brand of dance floor heaters on Friday, November 22, when the pair will be going back-to-back for an extended set at Floyd.

Rybo and Lubelski's commitment to championing their sound can be seen (and heard) in Percomaniacs' release schedule. The label puts out new music every three weeks, and although much of the material is produced by the label’s cofounders, its output also includes contributions from DJ friends and rising underground stars. The label has given a platform to artists from New York, Miami, and Chicago in addition to international acts from the likes of Berlin, Australia, Japan, and Serbia.

The duo only releases tracks that they would personally play in DJ sets, and have a self-imposed rule about collaborating solely with artists they admire and respect.

“Even if someone’s music is good, but we don’t like that person, we wouldn’t sign their music,” Lubelski explains.

Percomaniacs' tracks have received plaudits from dance music heavyweights including Pete Tong, Fatboy Slim, Gorgon City, and Guy Gerber among others. In September, Percomaniacs hosted their first-ever label showcase in Los Angeles, a sold out affair which saw surprise sets from Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke as well as Mikey Lion and Porky, two of the ringleaders behind the Desert Hearts collective. VonStroke was one of Percomaniacs’ earliest supporters, and initially connected with the imprint via the label's A&R and resident artist Wyatt Marshall, who doubles as VonStroke’s studio hand and radio show producer. VonStroke dropped Percomaniacs’ inaugural record “Mi Casa” on his Birdhouse radio show in summer 2018, and in October he booked Rybo and Lubelski for a label takeover at the Dirtybird Campout Festival in Northern California. Rybo, Lubelski, and Wyatt Marshall wound up spinning back-to-back-to-back for three hours, the longest time slot of the weekend.

Similarly, Desert Hearts has also been integral to fostering Percomaniacs' growth. The West Coast-based house and techno crew assisted with bringing Rybo and Lubelski into the national limelight, and placed the pair on opening duties during their takeover of the Terrace at Club Space in February.

Rybo and Lubelski's triumphant return to Miami will see them spin an all-night set at Floyd. Because the speakeasy-style Miami hang rarely hosts open-to-close performances, Rybo and Lubelski are looking forward to sharing their preferred format with attendees who might be unfamiliar with the thrill of marathon dance floor workouts. According to Lubelski, the duo thrive when given free reign to play what they like for however long they see fit, and relish the opportunity to indulge in more leftfield sounds and a wider range of genres than what traditional two-hour DJ sets allow for.

“We get to play the music that we love and the weirder music in our catalogue that we may not necessarily play in a shorter set,” Lubelski says. “If people are still there by hour four, they’re clearly feeling it and we can try to stretch their minds a bit.”

Rybo thinks of extended sets as an opportunity to tell a story through their song selections, with all of the peaks, lows, and surprises that come with any good tale.

“We vibe off of the crowd, and we’re always trying to find the next song that will be a good fit for the last one, and it naturally evolves,” Lubelski explained. “We’re only as good as the crowd’s reaction.”

The pair never discuss their what they're going to drop in their DJ sets in advance, and rarely feel the need to actually speak to one another while mixing. Instead, they feed off of each other’s picks and arrange seamless transitions that reflect their palpable chemistry as selectors. Even though they're refraining from mapping out their forthcoming Miami show, they're excited about the prospect of switching up their sound more liberally than usual.

“We love to play in Miami because it’s such a fun city, and also because of the huge Latin influence,” Rybo said. “We can play a ton of Latin vocals, and percussive-heavy, tribal tracks.”

For however adventuresome their set may turn out to be, that quality will be less apparent in their travel itinerary: Rybo and Lubelski have opted to trade I-95 and U-Hauls for the friendly skies, and will be arriving in Miami via plane.

Rybo & Lubelski. 11 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Floyd Miami, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.