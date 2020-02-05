Rex Orange County's Bedroom Pop Success Story Is Coming to Miami Beach

If you only learned about Rex Orange County recently, odds are you aren't alone in that regard: Despite spending the last half-decade collaborating with some of the biggest names in pop music, the 21-year-old English artist born Alexander O'Connor has built his own worldwide following seemingly out of nowhere.

O'Connor's popularity extends to Miami, where he'll be performing an all-but-sold-out show at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, February 15 as part of the tour supporting his latest record, October 2019's Pony.

O’Connor released his first album as Rex Orange County, bcos u will never b free, when he was just 16 years old and has since been on a remarkable trajectory to the forefront of the indie-pop world.

Before O’Connor was legally allowed to drink in the United States, he had already built a formidable resume of collaborations. After Tyler, the Creator discovered some of his work on SoundCloud in 2016, O’Connor was brought into the sessions for the Odd Future figurehead’s standout LP Flower Boy and eventually contributed to three tracks — "Foreword," "Garden Shed," and "Boredom" — on the record. Around the same time, he was invited to join Frank Ocean’s backing band (along with fellow indie darling and soon-to-be III Points performer (Sandy) Alex G) in the summer of 2017 for a run of festival dates, further solidifying his already-impressive artistic bona fides.

The Rex Orange County moniker derives from a nickname that O’Connor was given by a teacher, “The OC,” when he was growing up in England. (The name derives from the initials of his last name, not the popular American prime-time soap opera.) Though the artist got his start far from that California county, his music wouldn’t sound out of place in SoCal.

As the regard for Pony attests to, O’Connor has done a noteworthy job capturing the attention of Gen Z listeners with his laid-back brand of unabashed pop music, which touches on indie, alternative, and neo-soul soundscapes without skipping a beat. His shamelessly intimate and personal lyrics have done a great deal to endear him to fans, adding fuel to the fire powering his meteoric rise.

Pony is O’Connor’s first major label record following the breakthrough moment afforded by his self-released album Apricot Princess in April 2017. The release of Pony by Sony Music Entertainment and O'Connor's quick ascent through the critical and commercial ranks is a testament to the increasingly blurred lines between so-called indie music and pop in 2020. Rex Orange County is a prime example of how burgeoning musicians have been able to not only get by but thrive in the streaming age — his success is built on a foundation of hugely popular singles rather than an accumulated album-centric body of work.

At its core, Rex Orange County's music exemplifies the creativity and ingenuity of sounds composed by a (relative) kid, and it often sounds like it’s made for kids. In a time when artists like Billie Eilish (who was 18-years-old when she accepted her four Grammy awards at this year’s ceremony) are making music that’s wise beyond their years, O’Connor seems determined to hold onto his early adolescence, both for better and for worse.

But with his career still on a firmly upwards path, why fix something that isn't broken?

The Rex Orange County concert on February 15 will be O’Connor’s first show in South Florida. Though he travels with a four-piece backing band, if recent setlists are any indication, fans who plan to attend the upcoming show at the Fillmore can expect a few solo numbers as well. The Pony Tour is largely sold out, save for select international dates, which all but ensures that O’Connor will be stepping up to headline bigger venues the next time he takes his project on the road. Considering his artistic arc thus far, you might want to try catching him in a semi-intimate venue while you still can.

