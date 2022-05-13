Michael Brun Brings His Family to Planet Afropunk Miami

Ahead of his set during Planet Afropunk Live: Miami on Sunday, May 22, Grammy-winning producer and DJ Michael Brun floats around Miami-Dade with a toothy grin. Before punching in for a studio session, he visits his grandparents’ house nearby. When Brun speaks, he peppers his other-oriented monologues with bits of wisdom and altruistic charm.
The 29-year-old Haitian possesses acute perceptivity well beyond his years. His tranquil disposition never wavers, yet Brun carries the weight of half an island on his shoulders with earnest resolve. Since his birth and upbringing in Port-au-Prince, Brun has turned philanthropy for his compatriots into his life’s work.
“As I’ve had more success in my career, it’s doubled down my responsibility as somebody with a platform and a voice to use it for as much good as I possibly can,” he tells New Times. “I’ve made it a big mission of mine in the long term to see how I can create an impact in that space.”
As an ambassador for Artists for Peace and Justice, he has spent years mentoring Haitian youth and providing them with the tools necessary for a proper education. Now based in Brooklyn, he still feels obligated to uplift the people of his homeland.
At Planet Afropunk, Brun will share the stage with a dozen other international artists in a multicultural amalgam of musical performances. Curated by Brun, this fusion of artistry is Haitian “at its core,” with J. Perry and Kenny Haiti among several zoes on the lineup. Afro-Caribbean beats with electronic overlays and modern song structures make up only a fraction of the sounds to come.
Brun looks to emulate this formula at Planet Afropunk. Following back-to-back Bayo showings in Boston and New York City on May 20 and 21, Miami is the final stop.
Additional acts like Nigeria’s Kah-Lo and Benin’s Shirazee add a transcontinental dimension to Brun’s Afropunk squadron. “I love to represent where I’m from in everything I do,” Kah-Lo says. “It’s ingrained in me, and I can’t live life any other way. I tie in my language (Yoruba) into a bunch of my songs, so it always ends up being a part of my shows somehow.”
This is the first Afropunk appearance for Brun, and he looks forward to bringing along close friends to this esteemed hub for Black individualists. Through what he calls “the family approach,” Brun establishes a communal atmosphere on tour to ensure every member feels heard and welcomed. Nobody is there if they don't want to be.
Brun has plenty of new music in store and a new album on the horizon. He plans on debuting some work with the artists he’s bringing to Planet Afropunk.
As his reputation grows, Brun is more than happy to share the fruits of his labor with those around him. It’s an intrinsic quality that has opened many doors since he chose to pursue music full-time more than a decade ago.
“I feel like God [has been] guiding me and the universe [is] supporting me. That changes your mindset. It gives you a perspective where you can be grateful. And I’m grateful that I can be grateful,” he laughs.
Planet Afropunk Live: Miami. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at the Urban, 1000 NE Second Ave., Miami; planetafropunk.com. Tickets cost $100 via seetickets.us.