Bufu Records Makes a Comeback With Las Nubes and Palomino Blond Split EP

Las Nubes and Palomino Blond’s split EP via Bufu Records, due to be released on March 13, will not only mark the first time the latter band has shared its music on vinyl but the long-awaited return of the local record label as well.

Las Nubes, voted Miami New Times' Best Band of 2019, was one of Miami's most buzzed-about bands last year. Its debut LP SMVT garnered attention from NPR and BrooklynVegan and the band achieved a new level of recognition after serving as Iggy Pop's backing band at a GUCCI x Snapchat pop-up event in December for Art Basel.

Las Nubes approached up-and-comers Palomino Blond after being impressed by the outfit at a show.

“Emily and I had talked about doing a split with them,” says Las Nubes member Ale Campos. “Then we ended up playing a show together in the backyard of Churchill’s and we messaged them that night.”

As it turns out, the feeling of admiration was mutual. Palomino themselves, made up of band members Carli Acosta, Kyle Fink, Raven Nieto, and Jake Karner, had been waiting for the right opportunity to bring up doing a split with fellow hook-laden comrades and jumped at the chance to collaborate.

Carli Acosta, guitarist and vocalist for Palomino Blond, elaborates, “Kyle and I were driving home from that show, and we were like 'How sick would it be to do a split with Las Nubes?! They would be the perfect band.' And I kid you not, within 15 minutes we saw a message from Las Nubes asking us [to collaborate.]”

The partnership with Bufu Records was similarly organic. Both bands had close ties with the label's figurehead, Ben Katzman, and were fans of his past art direction with Bufu, as well as his solo project Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser. Given the timing and compatibility, it seemed perfect for the two to start a new venture together.

“I’ve known Ben since I was sixteen”, says Fink. “I’ve always wanted him to put out my first record, whatever that would be. It’s perfect for Bufu Records to put out my first vinyl ever.”

The split was recorded by Jon Nunez of the band Torche. Given Torche's heavier influence as well as the aggression of Las Nubes, Palomino Blond was inspired to take things a little darker in terms of their own contribution to the music.

“Though we decided which songs went on the split on our own,” says Acosta, “We knew that Nubes had a lot of distorted guitars and an all-round heavier approach to writing, and Jon obviously works well in that environment. So we wanted the songs to be complementary.”

On the split, Las Nubes brings forth the rager "Demonize" as well an ode to Illinois space-rock outfit Hum, aptly named "Tararear"; it means "to hum" in Spanish. Fans of Nubes are sure to get giddy at these sonic additions, which — although left off their debut SMVT — have been fan-favorites of the band's live setlist for years.

Palomino Blond makes good on their promise to explore a heavier sound on their track "Damage," which dives into uncharacteristic territory with distorted guitars and uber rock-centric movement. "Seventh Heaven," too, works in grungy motifs that slink away from the band's usual repertoire.

This will be Bufu’s first big release in several years: the label ground to a near-complete halt in 2017. For those unfamiliar with the label’s origins, Bufu was originally designed to fill a perceived gap in the market for smaller DIY bands.

Katzman, a local Miami musician, had moved to Boston in the early 2000s due to the drought of independent record outlets in the Magic City. As documented elsewhere by New Times, the lack of infrastructure for independent artists caused many to leave Miami under the rationale they'd only find success elsewhere.

The move to Boston did not prove to be the catalyst for success that Katzman had hoped for. It soon became obvious to him that perhaps being signed to a record label — independent, major or otherwise — wasn't in the cards for him or his friends.

Because Katzman had relocated around 2008, small independent labels like Burger Records — known champions of DIY artists — had yet to become known for their extensive catalog of underground artists, and clever use of mediums like cassette tapes to build major followings for the little guy. Streaming services like Spotify and SoundCloud, which helped to lower the barrier of entry for mass audiences to discover smaller musicians, also had not yet splashed onto the musical scene.

EXPAND Katzman with his business partner Chris Collins in Boston, 2014. Photo courtesy of Ben Katzman

“We just wanted to let people know we exist, that we want to put out records. Just because someone doesn't want to invest in us or sign us, doesn't mean we can't be just as valid,” Katzman tells New Times.

But before he knew it, punk bands like New Yorker’s Japanther, who were exploding onto the scene, began to approach the 21-year-old.

Bufu went on to become an unmitigated, if unexpected, success. While this was an exciting development for all involved, it wasn’t something that Katzman had emotionally or strategically prepared for. The pressure further mounted as he took on managerial roles for Free Pizza and Tall Juan, who at the time were beginning to be recognized by publications like Spin Magazine.

“At no part of my idea or plan did I think I would be getting these bands into festivals like Coachella, or get into crazy [distribution deals] and have their records on display in Japan. At no point did I think [Bufu] was gonna move out of the basement stage, into a real business," Katzman recounts. "And while I was super stoked, it became overwhelming.”

While putting out records for his friends and bands that he loved, continuing to do something he was passionate about while navigating the high stakes nature of the music biz eventually took its toll on Katzman's well-being and proved to be too much.

“Once [Bufu] became a machine, I felt like the thing that made it super cool disappeared," he says.

Years onward, Katzman is trying to reignite the original magic and artisan-like quality of Bufu’s initial output. The opportunity to release the Las Nubes and Palomino Blonde Split seemed like a fateful opportunity that brought both the label and its ethos on home to where it began, and maybe, belonged all along.

“I just want to put out releases that feel personal,” Katzman explains of his motivation to breathe new life into his label. He says the Las Nubes and Palomino Blond EP reflects his original intention of capturing snapshots in time of local music scenes.

“These two bands [Las Nubes and Palomino Blonde] are on their way to doing really, really well, and this is a moment to capture [them] because who knows if they're ever going to do a split again,” he says.

The release show is set to take place at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, an unexpected venue for the Miami bands. The setting was chosen thoughtfully, however, as both bands are keenly intent on hosting an all-ages show and offering Kendall dwellers the night off from having to make a major commute.

The Ruffans, Hometown Losers, and Cannibal Kids will be joining Las Nubes and Palomino Blond on the lineup, while Katzman will be holding things down on the decks. It promises to be a good time for all involved, whether it be the audiences who cherish and celebrate their local bands, the acts themselves who are relishing a new degree of success and visibility, or Katzman, who now has a chance to finish what he started long ago.

Palomino Blond and Las Nubes' Split Release Show. With the Ruffans, Hometown Losers, and Cannibal Kids. Friday, March 13 at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-253-0063; gcrm.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.