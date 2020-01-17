Harry Styles and Mark Ronson Headline Pepsi Super Bowl Party

The sugar high of soft drinks will meet the power of pop music during Super Bowl weekend. Harry Styles and Mark Ronson have been announced as the headliners for Pepsi's annual party for the big game.
The former One Direction member will join the music studio whiz at Meridian Island Gardens on Watson Island Friday, January 31, for the event Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar. According to a media release shared Thursday, Styles will perform live in support of his second solo album, Fine Line, which was released in December and boasts the singles "Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Adore You." Ronson — who entered 2020 riding high on the success of last year's Late Night Feelings — will be the evening's sound selector and is slated to perform a DJ set. "True Blue," a Late Night Feelings cut featuring indie-rock singer-songwriter Angel Olsen on vocals, was one of the best pop music moments of 2019, so Ronson is well positioned to help attendees work up a caffeine-fueled sweat on the dance floor.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Because corporate synergy would be nothing without a product to peddle, Styles and Ronson's stay on Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar will be accompanied by an elaborate physical installation. It will encompass an "alternate reality blanketed in neon lights, LED walls, mirrors with projection mapping, and more," the media release says, all in service of immersing attendees in the refreshing, no doubt life-affirming and invigorating world of Pepsi Zero Sugar. The carbonated beverage's redesign seems to be cause for celebration, and the party promises to bring "the exciting new look and feel of the Pepsi Zero Sugar matte black can to life in a way that only Pepsi can."
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Lil Keed and Lil GotIt
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Revolution Live 200 West Broward Blvd Fort Lauderdale FL 33312200 West Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale FL 33312
-
30th Anniversary MLK Celebration
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Coral Springs Center For The Arts 2855 Coral Springs Dr Pompano Beach FL 330652855 Coral Springs Dr, Pompano Beach FL 33065
-
Queensryche
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Culture Room 3045 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale FL 333063045 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale FL 33306
If you're looking to go big and go bold during Super Bowl weekend — or want to be positively sure your caffeine buzz will be complemented by a perfectly pleasant soundtrack and the best visual effects money can buy — Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar seems to be your safest bet come January 31. Instant gratification has never seemed so sweet. Thank you, Pepsi®!
Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar. With Harry Styles and Mark Ronson. 8:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Meridian at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $250 via ticketmaster.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!