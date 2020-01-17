Harry Styles and Mark Ronson Headline Pepsi Super Bowl Party

The sugar high of soft drinks will meet the power of pop music during Super Bowl weekend. Harry Styles and Mark Ronson have been announced as the headliners for Pepsi's annual party for the big game.

The former One Direction member will join the music studio whiz at Meridian Island Gardens on Watson Island Friday, January 31, for the event Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar. According to a media release shared Thursday, Styles will perform live in support of his second solo album, Fine Line, which was released in December and boasts the singles "Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Adore You." Ronson — who entered 2020 riding high on the success of last year's Late Night Feelings — will be the evening's sound selector and is slated to perform a DJ set. "True Blue," a Late Night Feelings cut featuring indie-rock singer-songwriter Angel Olsen on vocals, was one of the best pop music moments of 2019, so Ronson is well positioned to help attendees work up a caffeine-fueled sweat on the dance floor.

Because corporate synergy would be nothing without a product to peddle, Styles and Ronson's stay on Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar will be accompanied by an elaborate physical installation. It will encompass an "alternate reality blanketed in neon lights, LED walls, mirrors with projection mapping, and more," the media release says, all in service of immersing attendees in the refreshing, no doubt life-affirming and invigorating world of Pepsi Zero Sugar. The carbonated beverage's redesign seems to be cause for celebration, and the party promises to bring "the exciting new look and feel of the Pepsi Zero Sugar matte black can to life in a way that only Pepsi can."

If you're looking to go big and go bold during Super Bowl weekend — or want to be positively sure your caffeine buzz will be complemented by a perfectly pleasant soundtrack and the best visual effects money can buy — Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar seems to be your safest bet come January 31. Instant gratification has never seemed so sweet. Thank you, Pepsi®!

Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar. With Harry Styles and Mark Ronson. 8:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Meridian at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $250 via ticketmaster.com.