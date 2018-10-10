Halloween 2018 Miami Party Guide

Sorry, Miami. It is unfortunately one those years when Halloween falls right in the middle of the week. That means if you plan on partying hard on October 31, chances of you rolling into work hungover on Thursday are high. The good news? In order to not let Halloween completely go to waste, local nightclubs have basically stretched the costumed celebrations over a week-long period. So if you plan on winning the Halloween game, have multiple costume options for the multi-day celebrations.

Whether you want to party with big-name DJs like Armin Van Buuren and Laidback Luke or find something a bit more underground like Internet Friends' Halloweed and Humans Alike's Hallowarehouse , there are plenty of options this year.