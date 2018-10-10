Halloween 2018 Miami Party Guide

Sorry, Miami. It is unfortunately one those years when Halloween falls right in the middle of the week. That means if you plan on partying hard on October 31, chances of you rolling into work hungover on Thursday are high. The good news? In order to not let Halloween completely go to waste, local nightclubs have basically stretched the costumed celebrations over a week-long period. So if you plan on winning the Halloween game, have multiple costume options for the multi-day celebrations.
Whether you want to party with big-name DJs like Armin Van Buuren and Laidback Luke or find something a bit more underground like Internet Friends'
Thursday, October 25
Halloween Town: With Monty, Bitter Blue Jays, Red Light Motel, Castafellas, and Ghostflower Thu., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $5-$7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Joe Maz: Thu., Oct. 25, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Friday, October 26
Addicted to Vinyl Halloween Edition: Fri., Oct. 26, 5 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Apollonia and Blond:ish: Fri., Oct. 26, 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Armin Van Buuren: Fri., Oct. 26, 11 p.m., $75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Fat Joe: Fri., Oct. 26, 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ghosts 'n' Wubz: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $17.50-$60. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
John "00" Fleming: Fri., Oct. 26, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
SAVE Halloween Ball Murder on the Dancefloor: With Alex Ramon, Bill James, and Sushiman. Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $75-$500. Temple Beth Shmuel, 1700 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-7213, cubanhebrew.com.
Shaun Reeves: Fri., Oct. 26, 10 p.m., Free-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Virgil Abloh: Fri., Oct. 26, 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Wynwood Fear Factory: With Galantis, RL Grime, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Duke Dumont, and others. Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $80-$140. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Saturday, October 27
Carnage: Sat., Oct. 27, 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Cedric Gervais: Sat., Oct. 27, 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Danny Howells: Sat., Oct. 27, 11 p.m., Free-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Halloween LIT Party: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $5. Rene's Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017.
The Halloween Masquerade Ball: With Tracy Young and Afrobeta Sat., Oct. 27, 5 p.m., $10. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Legion of Doom: With Philo B, Tund3, and Loshosalea Sat., Oct. 27, 11:11 p.m., $10. Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami, facebook.com/LemonCityStudios.
Loco Dice and Peggy Gou: Sat., Oct. 27, 11 p.m., $15 $50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Night of 1,000 Chers: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., Free. W Fort Lauderdale, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-8200, wfortlauderdalehotel.com.
Once Bitten: Sat., Oct. 27, 11 p.m., $20-$1500. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.
Pirates of the Wharf: With Kid Nemesis and others. Sat., Oct. 27, noon, $125. The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.
Sueños Muertos: With Mustard Service, Junkie, the
Vampiros en La Habana: Sat., Oct. 27, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Blume Nightclub, 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-577-9811, blumenightclub.com.
Wynwood Fear Factory: With Galantis, RL Grime, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Duke Dumont, and others. Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $80-$140. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Sunday, October 28
Mister Gray: Sun., Oct. 28, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Monday, October 29
Yissel: Mon., Oct. 29, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, October 30
Terrestrial Funk Monster Mash: With Poorgrrrl, Donzii, Dracula, and others. Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wasabi: Tue., Oct. 30, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Binh: With Mario Liberti. Wed., Oct. 31, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Laidback Luke: Wed., Oct. 31, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Never Sleep Again: With Sex Sells, Malone, Markem, and other. Wed., Oct. 31, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Oscar G & Lazaro Casanova: With Hugo Bianco Wed., Oct. 31, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Paco-ween: With Paco Osuna. Wed., Oct. 31, 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Sébastien Léger: Wed., Oct. 31, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Secret Garden Halloween Experience: With Terrance Tebeau, Puma, Brad Strickland, Freak the Disco, and Ohashi. Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $10. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.
Words & Wine Halloween: With Tamboka Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Yelle: Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
