Eros Ramazzotti on His Unlikely Reign as the "Phil Collins of Latin Pop Radio"

Let’s be real for a second: Eros Ramazzotti's voice is rather nasally, to say the least. And yeah, he does sound a bit like an alien whenever he sings in Spanish.

Tonal handwringing aside, Ramazzotti, with his hefty load of bilingual crossover hits, has been an absolute force of nature on Latin pop radio throughout his 30-year career.

An international star in his own right, he's won over the hearts of both European and Latinx audiences, his voice transcending language barriers to resonate with romantics everywhere from Germany to Chile, and indeed, the Magic City itself. He'll be performing for his adoring Miami fans on Sunday, March 1, when he swings by the American Airlines Arena.

No stranger to the many shifts within the pop landscape, the singer-songwriter has played along with a variety of pop trends throughout his career — from synthpop to ballads, Y2K electro-pop, and Latin-flared pop — always keeping his sound as inclusive as his reach.

“I have always stayed true to the many great doors a genre like pop has to offer for artists,” says Ramazzotti, also a producer and guitarist, of his many pop experiments.

However, his trademark sound — which he crafted to in the '90s as he penned his biggest international hits — could best be described as ‘Phil Collins meets Julio Iglesias or Chayanne.' And yes, this includes all of the dramatic, orchestral production you might expect from the latter artists. Ramazzotti's strain of adult contemporary served as an ideal vehicle for his heartfelt lyrics, unique vocal delivery, and singularly strong Italian accent.

The '90s saw Ramazzotti release his biggest hits, including the inescapable “Cosa Más Bella” and the Tina Turner pop crossover duet “Cosas de la Vida,” which carries a similar sense of scale as the fellow odd-yet-it-somehow-works genre-bending duet "Smooth" by Santana and Rob Thomas.

His songs have had the same staying power in Latin America as any infectious '80s megahit you might hear at your local grocery store. And it's quite possible you’ve heard his voice — whether through "Otra Como Tú" or "Una Emoción para Siempre" — while navigating Publix.

Looking beyond his present reputation, Ramazzotti got his start as a wide-eyed teen who admired the pop and rock of the Anglosphere as well as the Italian singer-songwriters he grew up listening to like Lucio Battisti and Fabrizio de André.

When asked about the many comparisons between Phil Collins’ music and his own, Ramazzotti is beyond flattered. The pop performer calls the Genesis singer one of his “absolute” idols and a “fully exceptional artist.”

Now in his mid-50s, after many successful records and smash singles across languages and continents, Ramazzotti is gearing up for his Vita ce n'è Tour. The name translates to there is life, and was named after his latest album.

The singer is eager to get back on the stage after the tour was initially postponed for a last-minute vocal chord surgery and rest period.

He is now feeling ready to take on cities like New York, Boston, L.A., and of course, Miami, which he says holds a special place in his heart; the city holds a great deal of his Spanish-speaking fans in the United States.

“I’m very excited to get the chance to play in Miami. I’d been looking forward to returning since my last visit," he says.

Looking back on his long career, Ramazzotti says he is most proud of his collaborations with “extraordinary artists” — which includes artists such as Tina Turner, Cher, Joe Cocker, and Andrea Bocelli — and expanding his international influence.

Though he says he's not sure just what about his music caused such a commotion in the Hispanosphere, he has a few theories.

“My music is very emotional,” he says. “Latinx people are generally quite passionate and emotional as well. I think that might be what ultimately paved the way for that connection between us.”

But ultimately, it has been his songwriting talent that has shone through and made him the star he is today.

Ramazzotti reminisces fondly on his journey as a singer-songwriter, having improbably not only made a career for himself, but also touched the lives of people from all over the world. In light of the deep connection he feels to them, he's hoping to give his Spanish-speaking audience the show of a lifetime in Miami.

“They are a marvelous, open, passionate, and sincere people. I have so much love for my Latin fans,” Ramazzotti says. “Music has the power to break down walls, and in my own small way, I hope I have been able to do that with my music.”

Eros Ramazzotti. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45 to $515 via Ticketmaster.com.