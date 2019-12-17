DJ Holographic Brings an Array of Sounds and Styles to Miami

Unless you’re a big label boss or a local, one's chances of playing a DJ set in Miami twice in one month are pretty slim. The amount of talent — both local and international — that flows through our electronic paradise is simply too vast.

Yet, Ariel Corley, AKA DJ Holographic, is gearing up for her third Miami show in just as many weeks this Saturday, December 21 at Floyd. The Detroit-born DJ refuses to be pigeonholed into any one specific genre, devoting herself instead to three pillars of dance music: house, techno, and disco. The quick-to-change sound of her sets has distinguished her from her peers and has been known to leave crowds wanting more.

“I know that if I love techno, then I love disco,” Corley tells New Times over the phone.“It makes no sense to me when I hear someone say they love house and techno, but can’t stand disco. That’s why it’s easy for me to switch sounds; house and disco go hand in hand; same with techno and disco.”

To say 2019 marked a successful year for DJ Holographic would be a major understatement. The Motor City stalwart made her Miami debut during Art Week, during which she played at Club Space under the banner of Jamie Jones’ Paradise party and Bob Moses’ Inner City Odyssey over at the Delano Hotel. Additionally, Corley played at the Dirtybird Campout in California, Luciano’s Vagabundos series at Amnesia in Ibiza, and the crème de la crème for any DJ, Berlin’s Panorama Bar. When asked about her goals for 2020, Corley quickly quipped that she was eager to return to Panorama bar sooner rather than later.

“Definitely play Panorama Bar one more time; or a couple more times," she says. "That set was magical, especially the crowd.” Corley also opened for Jamie Jones at another Paradise takeover in New York City earlier this year and has also warmed up the decks for the Black Madonna in the past.

As the birthplace of both techno and herself, Detroit has had a profound influence on DJ Holographic and her career. Although she found herself absorbed by the sound and the city it emanated from while she was growing up, techno wasn't the only genre that shaped Corley; she has numerous influences that helped refine the diverse sonic palette she shares with listeners today. Corley counts the early soul music of Motown Records and the immaculately produced hip-hop beats of the late J Dilla as major influences, and even found herself mesmerized during her high school years by the gritty electro sounds peddled by the likes of Justice and Boys Noize.

Because her father was a house music fan, Corley also fondly recalls listening to songs touched by late dance music legend Frankie Knuckles from a young age.

“As a Detroiter, we listen to everything," she says. "We are blessed to have techno and Motown, but we also have punk music, funk, and country; everything is very grassroots here.” While Corley has already played the terrace at Club Space, she will be a newcomer to the more intimate downstairs venue, Floyd. Even as a newcomer to Miami nightlife, she already has an understanding of the vibe: “When I played at Space, I got to move around a bit and was able to check out Floyd, I definitely heard a certain Cuban and Latin house feel, and that is something I would like to dive into more.”

The vibe that DJ Holographic brings to each show is as diverse and unique as her track selection. Corley lets a more natural and organic approach inspire her for what she will deliver the crowd of club-goers: “I usually go by how my week has been,” she admits. “And my week just started, so I am feeling pretty loving and creative. I am actually going to go into the studio today, I’m working on a project close to me. It’s something along the lines of Robert Hood — something disco and church-like. He lets you open up your heart.”

Despite DJ Holographic’s rise to stardom after three years of DJ’ing professionally, she has yet to release her debut album. Oddly enough, Corley has her album all ready to go; instead of haphazardly posting it to Soundcloud or Bandcamp, Corley is respecting the process and wants to wait for the right label to bite: “Me and my friend, Alex Wilcox, actually finished a bunch of tracks for the album earlier this year, but the goal is to find a home for them and have them dispersed throughout different labels. We could just put them out on Bandcamp, but right now, we have the goods, we are just waiting for the right house.” In addition to angling for a return to Panorama Bar, Corley’s goals for 2020 include the imminent release of three original tracks and to continue playing more shows and festivals around the world.

As a Detroit native, DJ Holographic is all too familiar with the issue of big development and the tribulations it brings to dance floors around the world. Miami is no stranger to this melancholy after witnessing some of our most cherished clubs like the Electric Pickle and Heart losing the battle against development. “It depends on the speed. I realized it’s a much slower process in Detroit,” Corley states. “To do certain kinds of development you actually have to live in the area. I don’t know too much about what is going on in Miami, but the fans, management, and industry workers should all put their foot down and talk to their city council. You outnumber them and your voice matters.”

DJ Holographic’s style and flair is something so uniquely refreshing to the scene. She will never second-guess a track once it's played and her joie de vivre outlook on music is one of inclusivity and most importantly, an unimpeded groove. It makes perfect sense for her play a set over at Floyd, where the close quarters and intimacy tend to bring out the best in both selectors and audiences.

“I felt the love in Miami last time and it was great,” Corley says. Her career trajectory shows that with just a little persistence and some elbow grease, you can break through and bring the techno, house, and disco machine to your local neighborhood, and then, the world.

DJ Holographic. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Floyd Miami, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.