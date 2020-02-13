After a Globetrotting Year, Desert Hearts Keep the Party Going at Club Space

The four musical misfits behind Desert Hearts never skip out on a chance to enjoy Miami. While en route to Punta Cana for their label takeover at tropical island soiree Holy Ship! Wrecked, Marbs, Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Porky made time to hang out in the Magic City during a six-hour layover. When they meet with New Times, the group are chowing down on Uzbekhistani food with two of Club Space's key creative figures, Coloma Kaboomsky and Lucaz Zaglul. The pair brought the boys to their favorite downtown Miami hole-in-the-wall joint (we were sworn to secrecy on its name and location) for a chance to catch up and talk shop before Desert Hearts' return to the Space terrace on Saturday, February 22.

The Southern California-based DJs have a longstanding relationship with Kaboomsky and Zaglul's promotion company, Link Miami Rebels. Before they owned Club Space and took over its curation, Link Miami Rebels booked Desert Hearts for a show at Treehouse some years back. Revelers were treated to a taste of the flagship Desert Hearts Festival that takes place just north of San Diego every spring at an off-the-grid Indian reservation, an intimate saturnalia featuring 80 nonstop hours of house and techno operating under the ethos of “One Stage, One Vibe.” On top of arranging the variegated underground billing, the kaleidoscopic affair fosters a tight-knit community where attendees are encouraged to express themselves freely, interact with immersive installations, create multimedia art pieces, and center themselves with wellness programming; it's not the usual electronic music festival fare.

The Treehouse gig wasn’t Desert Hearts’ first Miami rodeo, but it introduced many locals to their psychedelic sensibilities and cemented the close bond between the dusty gang and the Link Miami Rebels party-starters. When the gig ended, the group's resident wild card Porky cruised to Space and hopped on the decks alongside Chicago legend Green Velvet for a sunrise surprise, and the guys knew immediately they’d discovered their new Magic City home.

“When we found out [Link Miami Rebels] had bought Space, we thought that was the best news ever, because those guys have such good intentions, good vibes, and positive energy,” Desert Hearts co-founder and Porky’s older brother Mikey Lion explains. “For them to be taking over this dance mecca that’s been a staple in the North American scene forever — and having people with a real vision of how they can make the scene better [by] taking over that space — was such a breath of fresh air.”

Mikey Lion has been calling Space his "favorite nightclub in North America" since Desert Hearts’ freewheeling ensemble made their debut on Space's Terrace in August 2018 with an unrelenting 12-hour set. The collective’s signature marathon format allows each artist to take creative liberties with their song selections and collaboratively improvise as they jump in and out of impromptu back-to-backs without missing a beat. The freedom afforded by Club Space’s anything-goes philosophy fits well with Desert Hearts’ preferred mode of mixing: their takeovers often last well into Sunday afternoon and always conclude with a massive back-to-back between every artist still standing.

“The fact that you can party for 24 hours is perfect, because a lot of clubs limit us to one hour or two-hour sets,” Desert Hearts co-founder Lee Reynolds explains. “Playing during sunrise on the Terrace is one of the most magical club experiences.”

EXPAND Marbs and Mikey Lion spin back-to-back on the Space Terrace. Photo by ADINAYEV

The rabblerousing Reynolds likes to push his luck and play as long as possible before having to race to the airport, oftentimes never even laying his head on a hotel pillow. This audacious spirit has fueled Desert Hearts on intrepid journeys the world over, with last year’s transatlantic travels cementing the collective’s status as a global force. They spent the summer of 2019 careening through Europe with stops in Berlin, London and Iceland’s Secret Solstice festival in addition to appearances in Fiji, Montreal, Costa Rica and Monterrey. They closed out the decade with their debut Australia and New Zealand run, during which they donated 10 percent of each purchased ticket to preserving wildlife and fighting the fire engulfing the land down under.

“It’s crazy to go to these places and see that even though we’re so far away, and so young in our international career, people are still showing up with Desert Hearts necklaces, talking to us about releases and being fully involved in what we’re doing,” Desert Hearts co-founder Marbs says. “It makes us feel like we have a crew wherever we go.”

When the crew isn't busy on international jaunts, they’re holed up in the studio concocting tunes for their Desert Hearts Records label. Their ‘Road to Desert Hearts’ EP series launched on Friday, February 7 and will see each of the four founders release their own EP in the leadup to their festival in April. First up was Porky’s debut EP Chameleon, a two-track collaborative effort made alongside close associate Mitch Dodge that offers up quirky sonic flourishes, tribal percussion, and dreamy synths. Lee Reynolds’ EP produced with Memo Rex, Long Weekend, will release the day before the Space bacchanal, and promises to be a sample of the eclectic panache he plans to dole out on the terrace.

“We haven’t been pumping out that much music in the last couple of years; we’ve been trying to find the balance between running this business while also producing and touring,” Lion says.

“This whole experience from day one has been a constant journey, and I think we’re getting closer to finding that point where all of us are producing, all of us are running the business, and we’re all having that balance of feeling healthier and better mentally,” Marbs adds.

The Space show will welcome Venezuelan duo Fur Coat as the special guest. Booking the techno pair — who performed at the second annual Desert Hearts Festival back in 2014 — is a testament to the familial feeling that permeates all of Desert Hearts' efforts.

“A huge part of everything for us is working with friends; we would never work with someone who doesn’t vibe with our ethos and intentions,” Lion says.

Lion's brother Porky echoes this sentiment as it pertains to the festival: “We book people who want to camp all weekend long and hang out, not just artists who come in and out.”

Porky and his comrades will be keeping busy after the Space show, going straight into a month of traversing North American clubs while finalizing details for their 12th annual Desert Hearts Festival taking place in April at Los Coyotes Indian Reservation. But no matter how far-flung of places their travels take them, Miami will always hold a special place in their collective Desert Heart.

“We’re super excited to be back in Miami playing one of our favorite clubs in the world,” Mikey Lion beams. “We’ll be bringing the Cali-West Coast vibes that don’t come over here too often. We really bring the freaks out!”

Desert Hearts. With Fur Coat. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 plus fees via residentadvisor.net.