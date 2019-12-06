The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Mavis Staples. Mavis Staples' indelible voice helped soundtracked the Civil Rights Movement as a member of the Staple Singers. She turned 80 years old this past July, which is hard to believe given her robust touring schedule. But Staples says that six decades after she gained national prominence with her family band, she's more resolute than ever to continue spreading her message of "love and light and all of the good news." She's outlived all of the members of her musical family and many of her best-known collaborators, including Prince and the Band's Levon Helm. Now, she's singing for them too. "I think of that often," Mavis says. "When I lost my last sister, I said, Well, I'm the only one left here. I'm the only one still here. So I must be the messenger." Read Celia Almeida's full interview with the singer, "Mavis Staples on Touring at 80 Years Old: 'I Must Be the Messenger.'" 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $125.

Innercity Odyssey with Bob Moses, Tiga, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and more. As the biblical Moses led the Israelites to the promised land, so too will Bob Moses lead the pack in Basel entertainment. The electronic duo of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance will host the party Innercity Odyssey for all the art-seekers tired of traipsing around fairs and ready to cut a rug. Tiga, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Ella Romand, and Project Pablo are just some of the DJs who'll be on hand to throw down block-rockin' beats. Read all of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley's "The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000. Tickets cost $15 to $35 via tixr.com.

Minnie's Disco hosted by Max and Sam Baum. Max and Sam Baum are no strangers to Miami nightlife. Sam is perhaps best known for cofounding the Overthrow, a nightclub collective that threw parties at spots like Bella Rose and the annual Basel Castle event at the edge of Wynwood. Max spent the last few years working for entities like Pernod Ricard and LDV Hospitality. "One of the reasons I wanted to come back to Miami was that it was really crazy to see where Wynwood went from when I started doing Basel Castle there to where it is now," Sam says. The chance to work with his brother, Max, was also an appealing prospect. Perhaps that's why everyone has reason to be excited about the brothers' latest venture, Minnie's Disco, a pop-up lounge at Alter in Wynwood. They will host guests in Alter's bar area, complete with a late-night menu served until 2:30 a.m. and a complementing soundtrack provided by DJs who specialize in disco, soul, and funk sounds. Read all about it in Jose D. Duran's "Minnie's Disco Pops Up in Wynwood in Time for Miami Art Week." 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; facebook.com/minniesdisco. Thursday through Saturday 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

EXPAND Âme and Dixon go back-to-back for a very early-morning set during Rakastella 2018. Photo by Lauren Morell

Rakastella. With Ben UFO, Dixon, Eclair Fifi, Kink, Marie Davidson, and others. Since December 2017, Rakastella has grown from a starry-eyed house and techno event hoping to leave a mark on Miami's oversaturated Art Basel musical calendar into a full-fledged festival. In the process, it's set a worldwide standard for balancing impressive underground bookings and panache production in service of assembling an unforgettable event. Rakastella means "to make love" in Finnish, and that’s exactly what happened when the well-respected house and techno imprints Innervisions and Life and Death partnered to create the one-day event. Read about the 16-hour party. Check out Jaime Sloane's, "Rakastella Ramps Up Its Efforts to Become Miami Art Week's Premier Musical Experience." 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7, in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.com. Tickets cost $56.25 to $225 via residentadvisor.net.

Paradise Miami with Jamie Jones, Luciano, Four Tet, Carl Craig, Idris Elba, and Guti. Jamie Jones is having a love affair with Club Space. The U.K.-born DJ headlined alongside Loco Dice in October and is gearing up to do the same with Solomun for New Year's Eve. In between, his Paradise event series will make its Miami Art Week debut with a party brimming with house and techno talent. The 12-hour takeover will include acts such as Luciano, Four Tet, Carl Craig, Idris Elba, and Guti. Following successful summer residencies in Ibiza, as well as shows in Amsterdam, Barcelona, New York, and Los Angeles, it was only a matter of time before Paradise touched down in Miami. Read more of Jaime Sloane's "The Ten Best Miami Art Week 2019 Parties." 11 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via eventbrite.com.