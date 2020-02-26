Charlotte de Witte Is Among the Most Accomplished Electronic Artists Working Today

It would be incorrect to call Belgian DJ-producer Charlotte de Witte a “new" artist. Although she's recently enjoyed a meteoric rise through the techno ranks, de Witte has been producing music for more than five years and has been DJ’ing since she was 17. Her early original music was released under the misleading male moniker of "Raving George" in an effort to preempt misogynistic remarks by malicious Internet trolls.

One such track, the balmy “You’re Mine,” was released by Spinnin’ Records and went on to accrue more than 25 million hits on YouTube. Later, de Witte decided “fuck it” and opted to begin playing and producing under her birth name.

Speaking to New Times, de Witte says she doesn't believe the change in moniker reflected a shift in her artistic principles or overall sound.

“I was already playing techno as Raving George,” she says. "It wasn't really a change of sound. It was more the process of me growing up and knowing what [my career] is, what I do in my life, and not hiding behind the male alter ego anymore.”

Regardless of what title she uses when sharing her craft, de Witte has built an eminently impressive career for herself. Her talents have brought her to Miami several times, and she'll be returning to the city on Saturday, March 8, for an evening of furious techno bangers and ear-melting acidic overtures at Club Space.

Even though De Witte established her reputation as a world-class DJ at a steady pace, it'd be misleading to suggest she didn't notch some impressive accomplishments early on in her career. She performed at Belgium's internationally regarded Tomorrowland music festival while she was still in her teens after winning a DJ contest organized by the radio station Studio Brussel. Other high points came with the release of her music by techno-centric record labels like Suara and Drumcode, the latter of which shared her track "Remember" on the compilation album A-Sides Vol.7.

After years of steady releases and international touring, de Witte grew into her role as the widely respected artist dance music aficionados know and love today. As is the norm with electronic artists, many of her U.S. fans reside right here in Miami. During de Witte’s last appearance at Club Space's Terrace in August 2019, the room was packed for the entirety of her set.

“Touring, in general, has influenced me a lot and created experiences that [left an] impact on the music that I play and make,” she shares. Besides her visits to Club Space, de Witte swung by Miami to make her debut at Ultra Music Festival last year. Although her set was shortened due to travel delays, she brought a mighty sound that juxtaposed nicely against the brightness of her daytime slot in the Carl Cox Megastructure. Additionally, the 2019 edition of Miami Music Week (MMW) saw de Witte play back-to-back with German DJ and producer Chris Liebing during the All Gone Pete Tong party at the Surfcomber.

Unfortunately, de Witte will be missing MMW this year to play Tomorrowland Winter in France.

“You win some; you lose some. You have to make decisions sometimes,” she says. “I wish I could do both. But this year I just can't. It's just impossible; I cannot split myself in two.” Even as she navigates her bustling 2020 itinerary, de Witte has designs on expanding her label, brand, and party series KNTXT. “I will be trying to grow even more with KNTXT, both as a concept and also as a label," she says. "As for myself, I'm just going to continue touring and make sure that the quality stays good, and the sets are still refreshing.”

De Witte debuted KNTXT in October 2019 with the release of Liquid Slow, a two-track EP produced in collaboration with Chris Liebing. The label's latest release, the four-track EP Left The Planet, comes courtesy of German DJ-producer Monoloc.

In light of her rigorous touring schedule and the onslaught of demands that come with being an in-demand artist and label curator, de Witte acknowledges that success comes with its fair share of unexpected side effects.

“I’m becoming more adjusted, but I don't think this is something I will ever fully get used to- to the fans I mean,” she says. With more than a million followers on Instagram and counting, de Witte's reaction is understandable. “It's still very bizarre, but [also] very beautiful to see that shows and tickets sell out for people who want to see me play and listen to the kind of music that I play. It's quite hard to wrap my head around to see people with flags and pictures of me. It's a bit weird to be adored that way by so many people; it's beautiful, but it’s just a strange feeling.”

The Space set will see de Witte joined by celebrated DJ and producer Ellen Allien, who's herself no stranger to Club Space or Miami's larger after-hours scene. At only 27, de Witte has successfully carved out a lane for herself in the already-crowded world of techno. Whether it's a dark stadium like Gashouder in Holland or the Magic City, de Witte's reach knows no geographic bounds. Given her career up to this point, there's no reason to believe there's anything stopping her from realizing even bigger and better things in the years to come.

Charlotte de Witte. With Ellen Allien. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $22.50 to $45 via residentadvisor.com.