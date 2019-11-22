III Points and Boiler Room Team Up With Local DJs to Celebrate Miami's Homegrown Scene

A year ago, it was hard to imagine that any Miami DJs would be playing a Boiler Room set in the immediate future. The London-based online broadcaster was founded in 2010 with a very simple idea: What if you placed a camera in front of a mixer and live streamed a DJ set —with all of the wacky characters, impromptu moments of whimsy, and sublime absurdity these gatherings tend to elicit — for all of the internet to see? In the near-decade since, Boiler Room has grown past its electronic music-indebted origins to become a proper global phenomenon. Although the promise of seeing your favorite DJ induce spontaneous dance floor shenanigans is still the website’s bread and butter, Boiler Room has evolved into an all-encompassing musical institution offering a platform for artists of varying backgrounds, BPMS, and genres.

Even with all of the promising developments and momentum that’s swirled around Miami’s underground electronic scene over the last year, there wasn’t much to suggest that Boiler Room would be passing through these parts any time soon. That changed in February, when III Points teamed with the site to organize a Boiler Room stage and accompanying live stream at the festival’s 2019 edition. The collaboration proved to be a success: In addition to shining a light on some of Miami’s best and brightest selectors — including Anshaw Black, Jonny from Space, and Ms. Mada among others — the stage hosted some of the weekend’s most memorable sets from touring artists as well.

Less than a year later, the two groups are partnering up to do it all again with help from several homegrown Miami talents. On Friday, November 29, Boiler Room Miami: III Points is taking place at a warehouse location with a lineup boasting nearly a dozen of the city’s finest DJs. Other than Berlin-based electro producer Privacy, the roster is a strictly local affair. Jonny from Space will be handling opening duties on the indoor Boiler Room stage at 9 p.m. The stage's live stream will start afterwards at 10, and broadcast DJ sets from Space Tapes label head Nick León, Greg Beato, and Privacy to Boiler Room's website. Poorgrrrl and INVT will also make appearances on the stage and online transmission, although they'll be performing live in lieu of providing additional DJ mixes.

The outdoor stage will host True Vine and Sister System — the parties responsible for organizing the event with the assistance and resources furnished by III Points and Boiler Room — for a back-to-back set as well as Danyelino, Electric Pickle fixture Terence Tabeau, Goiz, and Terrestrial Funk’s Brother Dan.

Although this year’s III Points wasn’t the first time it worked alongside Boiler Room (that honor goes to the festival’s inaugural edition in 2013, which resulted in a legendary set from much-missed Miami DJ-producer Chalk), it was the most fruitful collaboration between the two yet. III Points co-founder and Club Space co-owner David Sinopoli says Boiler Room approached the festival earlier this year about organizing another outing for fall 2019. He subsequently roped in True Vine and Sister System — real names Santiago Vidal and Alexis Sosa-Toro — to help produce the event and frame it as a celebration of Miami’s underground.

EXPAND III Points 2019 Boiler Room Stage. Photo by Adi Adinayev

“David presented us with the idea of making the Black Friday Rave this year a Boiler Room event,” Vidal says, referencing the November 29, 2018 gathering at the now-shuttered 229 Warehouse. Because the party is regarded as having represented a turning point for Miami’s current crop of DJs and electronic producers, Vidal, Sinopoli, and Sosa-Toro wanted to honor the occasion and make it an annual tradition.

“This is more of a celebration of the Miami scene than international artists coming and doing parties… which we do all the time,” Sinopoli says. “And that’s dope, and we all love it and I’m in the business of that… [but] this is different. This is a family holiday.”

Beyond the excitement surrounding the opportunity to throw a party with the full weight and resources of III Points and Boiler Room behind it, Vidal and Sosa-Toro say the online broadcaster’s recognition of Miami and what’s happening in it stands to galvanize the city’s creatives on both a local and international level.

“Boiler Room is a way to show to the world what your musical identity is,” Vidal says. “It's a major launch pad for any electronic artist’s career.”

“This event will form new notions of Miami’s sound and electronic scene,” Sosa-Toro adds. “It will empower the artists showcased to potentially expand to new regions, as well as inspire artists to remain here because of the viability to expand their careers.”



Boiler Room Miami: III Points. With Greg Beato, INVT, Poorgrrrl, Privacy, Nick León, and others. 9 p.m. Friday, November 29, at 2060 NW 1st Ave., Miami; boilerroom.tv. Tickets cost $35 via dice.fm and will be available at the door for $40.