Amadou & Mariam Bring Their Mali Sound to Miami Beach

Much of what is considered American music — rock, jazz, hip-hop, blues, and even country music — has roots in African music. And for nearly 50 years, the musical duo from the West African nation of Mali, Amadou & Mariam, has returned the favor. To influence its inventive sounds, the husband-and-wife act has kept its ears open to all recent musical trends, whether disco or indie rock.The band's unlikely story began at Mali's Institute for the Young Blind in Mali's capital, Bamako."I was already playing gigs, and Mariam was a student there. We both shared our love for music," Amadou tells. "I was captivated by her voice, and I was very touched by her own compositions — the lyrics were strong and very personal. We soon started working together recording music tapes in the 1970s."Both took to music at a young age, according to Amadou. "I lost sight very early and started playing flute to the village fisherman. I realized that music was a way of life," he adds. "However, I soon changed from the flute to the guitar as I am fond of blues and rock music. Mariam was soon linked to music as well, singing at weddings around the community."Amadou describes Mali's 1970's music scene as virtually nonexistent compared to what was happening in the U.S. "Back then, there weren't recording studios, and we can say that a music industry did not exist," he says. "The way to record your music was going to the public radio to record tapes. However, we did manage to perform and tour back then."Singing in French with Amadou accompanying their voices on guitar, they slowly built a following. Their career began with a sparse traditional African sound. As their discography grew, they filled their music with the unlikeliest of instruments, allowing regions like the Middle East to the Caribbean to influence their sound.They also amassed famous fans, opening for bands like Coldplay and Blur and even playing a set with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour backing them up on guitar. Meanwhile, Amadou & Mariam's 2012 album,, featured collaborations with indie-rock heroes like Santigold and TV on the RadioAmadou is keeping mum about the guest stars their forthcoming album may feature but says audiences can expect to hear new material during their headlining set at Afro Roots Fest at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Tuesday, March 14. "This year, we plan to finish our new album," he adds. "We are very happy with the sound, and we are super excited to share it with everyone very soon. We are now in the process of finalizing the single and production."The forthcoming album will be the duo's first since 2017's. Amadou & Mariam move slowly, allowing inspiration to strike them whenever possible. "Regarding how we compose, sometimes we each compose on our own, and then we get together and share impressions. And other times, we do it directly together," Amadou says. "That's the advantage of living together. Since we are always together and that's how inspiration comes to us. We soon share it between us and work on it together."Amadou admits it's hard to pinpoint where to start for those looking to explore more of Mali's music scene. "The list is enormous, as there are many great artists not only in Mali but in the whole continent," he says. "To start with, we would suggest you listen to Ali Farka Touré, Salif Keita, Fatoumata Diawara, among many others."