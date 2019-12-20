Snails Builds a "Visually and Narratively Epic" World of Slime Tour

Frédérik Durand, AKA Snails, blasts his audience with bone-shaking bass and retina-searing holographic images during his World of Slime tour in 2019.

You know that image of Godzilla occupying the shared public consciousness? The one where he comes crashing through Tokyo with lasers shooting out of his mouth as he swings his tail and battles a giant moth or three-headed dragon? Take that image and replace the giant lizards with 300-foot mechanized snails that shoot beams from their antennae and spew radioactive vomit upon the heads of hundreds: Congratulations, you now have a solid idea of the visuals you can expect to see at the Snails concert in Fort Lauderdale this Sunday, December 22.

Frédérik Durand is the Quebecian electronic music producer responsible for unleashing Snails upon the world. As a newer face in the North American dubstep scene, he's upholding the genre's tradition of experimental sound design while pushing its sonic textures to wilder frontiers. He calls his extra-crunchy version of assaultive dubstep “vomitstep,” and its unbridled bass belches and club-womping bass have earned him the affection of thousands, including star producer peers such as Zeds Dead, Rusko, Nghtmre and Skrillex.

Snails' upcoming stop at the Venue is the latest in his expansive bus tour across North America, a holographic mind-trip full of lasers, props and crowd interaction that tells a story as it stomps all over your senses. He calls it the World of Slime Tour, and he had a big hand in shaping the design and direction of the live concert.

“I wanted this show to be visually and narratively epic,” Durand tells New Times via email. “The visuals are heavily based on my newest comic book Mission: Sluggtopia. We’ve been working hard on this one. I’m thrilled to see the fans loving it... It's everything you'd expect from a Snails show times four.”

World of Slime takes its name from an eight-track EP released just this Wednesday on Durand's Slugz Music label. It opens with the cinematic grandeur of “Grime Rate” featuring Barely Alive: Synthetic horns boom over an exotic melody, and when the military drum line kicks, a gnarly voice brags “you can't stop me dropping grime on your motherfuckers.” The chant goes on to build to a brawling machine-gun rip of Snails-styled industrial noise, and that's only the beginning. The World of Slime EP features metal-infused scream-alongs with Sullivan King, a face-punching wall of sound courtesy of an assist from Virus Syndicate, a dub-infused island attack mounted alongside Rico Act, and more.

“I’ve been blessed to work with some amazing friends on this one.” Durand says. “[Kill The Noise], Wooli, Subtronics, Krimer and so many others have inspired me throughout the production process. I love to push limits and try new sounds. This EP is definitely reflective of that.”

The holographic visuals of the World of Slime show push the experience to a real “System Overload.” There's even a simulated computer shutdown on screen. Fans seem to be loving the tour thus far, and are happily headbanging, moshing and “railing” the front row fence with sweaty, smiling faces.

Durand says he has high expectations for this weekend's crowd in Fort Lauderdale.

“South Florida is so dope,” he says. “It’s one of my favorite places to visit, hands down. The vibe is awesome. Some of my favorite people live here, so many in Orlando. You guys all go so hard down here, it's incredible. The South Florida 'vomitsquad' is crazy.”

World of Slime collaborator Kompany and LA duo Hi I'm Ghost will be opening for Snails at Sunday's show. According to Durand, he and his tourmates' shared sensibilities and penchant for churning out absolutely brutal levels of bass has produced a petri dish of creativity behind the scenes.

“I still can’t believe I get to tour with some of my best friends,” he says. “The stories aren’t as wild as they used to be. [There's] lots of hydration, rest and creation. There’s a lot of inspiration going around, that’s for sure.”

Bring your earplugs and your best positive vibes to this one: It's going to be a bass-heavy ride.

Snails. With Kompany and Hi I'm Ghost. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-6968; thevenuefortlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $30 to $90 via eventbrite.com.