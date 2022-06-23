The Black Market’s Super Queer Carnival Brings Camp to South Florida’s Alternative Scene

Calling all the queerdos and club kids: The Black Market, the bimonthly alternative flea market, is back and gayer than before, ready to give you the alternative, campy Pride experience you didn't know was possible.
The group is taking over downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday for its Super Queer Carnival. The event will span three venues and feature performers like Dragula Season 3 finalist Dollya Black, Orlando drag queen Venus Envy, rock 'n' roll quartet Bruvvy, and intergalactic bass warrior Otto Von Schirach. Hosting it all are Miami drag legend Shelley Novak and Yoko Oso.
The plan is for Revolution Live to host the music, Stache the sideshow performers (including a knife thrower and a fire performer), and Backyard all things drag. (All three venues are owned by Damn Good Hospitality and adjacent to each other.) Eight local drag performers will also battle it out for the chance to win $1,000.
And as is commonplace at all Black Market events, expect to see vendors selling everything from vinyl records to vintage clothing and handmade crafts.
Organizer Panther Cordts tells New Times he expects a crowd of at least 1,500, adding that he had a waiting list of local bands that wanted to perform at the event.
Although the alternative scene is largely queer, this is one of the first times the Black Market has specifically been marketed this way to celebrate Pride Month.
The Black Market started in 2017 at Churchill's Pub before moving to Las Rosas, with attendance increasing in November 2020 as people looked to get out of their homes after lockdown, according to Cordts. In the past, the event has been largely centered in Miami, but Cordts says after the event "extinguished" Miami's resources and he decided to branch out north of the county line, with the last few Black Market events taking place at Revolution Live.
Though Fort Lauderdale's queer scene is more known for "polo shirts and khakis" than being alternative, Cordts hopes the event will inspire everyone to find their inner freak flag.
"Although it's alternative, it's inclusive to everybody," Cordts says. "That's our main thing: We just want everybody to come and have a good time."
Even if you consider yourself to be a bit strait-laced than most, Cordts encourages you to come out and see it for yourself. Drag from both near and far, local music, and an alternative scene on the rise await.
"Give it a chance," he says. "Everyone that comes leaves happy."
The Black Market Super Queer Carnival. 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Revolution Live, Backyard, and Stache, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; linktr.ee/theblackmarketmia. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via universe.com.