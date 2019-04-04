Seminal Ska-Punk Band Less Than Jake: "The Cockroaches of the Music Industry"

Like other ska-punk bands of its era, Less Than Jake owes much of its success to recurring performances on the Vans Warped Tour. Beginning in 1997, the band traveled around North America with the pop-up city for punks for 12 summers, playing a total of 441 shows — the most in the festival's history — including a handful of concerts during the Warped Tour's final cross-country run last year.

"The tour opened us up to new audiences, a new batch of 13-, 14-, and 15-year-olds every year," cofrontman Chris DeMakes says. "Up until last year, kids who had never heard of our band before would walk up to our merchandise booth and want an autograph. We were like a new band to them."

Less Than Jake is still here even though "the best summer ever" is finally over and many of the ska-punk bands associated with skate/surf/punk subculture in the late 1990s and early 2000s have long since faded into the sunset. Even after more than a quarter-century of instigating mosh pits via a catchy mix of palm-muted power chords, blasting horns, and mild angst, the Gainesville-based band is still playing 130 to 150 shows a year, including one at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday.