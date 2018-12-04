Brian Wilson Is Among the Rock Stars Proving Christmas Songs Don't Have to Be Corny

Why would anyone pay to see a show of Christmas songs when every Walgreens speaker has been blasting the same carols since Halloween? The best answer is because it's Brian Wilson singing The Beach Boys' Christmas Album in its entirety. Though the 1964 record doesn't have the cachet of Pet Sounds or the intrigue of Smile, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album exudes a special charm, with the bandmates putting their beautiful spin on songs you'd think would make you puke if you ever heard them again.

The record begins with five original Wilson compositions in which the Beach Boys conjure the Christmas spirit through harmonies and handclaps that'll have you imagining snow on Southern California's beaches. The last seven tracks are where the bandmates do the impossible by making the standards listenable. They pour their seemingly sunny disposition into tunes you've heard thousands of times, such as "White Christmas," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and "Frosty the Snowman," but what gives the songs added resonance is they wander into the realm of sad nostalgia used later in "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "In My Room." It hits you someplace between your heart and your gut.